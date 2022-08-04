Warner Bros bins Batgirl months before release, after spending $70 million
“Batgirl” has been binned, mere months before its release.
The Warner Bros movie, with a budget of $70 million, reportedly received extremely poor reviews after test screenings.
The movie features Michael Keaton as Batman; returning to a role he played in 1989.
Batgirl is played by Leslie Grace alongside Brendan Fraser as the villain Firefly, and JK Simmons as Commissioner Gordon.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 3:54).
They decided there is no mileage in Batgirl, not even in streaming it! They’ve spent $70 million on it, and it’s complete… It’s a great cast.Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
By scrapping $70 million they might have saved $140 million on touting it around the world.Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
