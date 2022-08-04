Tips for buying a second-hand car for less than R80 000
Question from a listener:
- When it comes to purchasing an older second-hand car, what should I look out for? How do you tell a good buy from a dud? I have a budget of about R80 000.
Answer from motoring expert Ernest Page:
“There is a massive part of the market that shops in the sub-R100 000 category,” said Page.
RELATED: We drive South Africa’s cheapest new 'car' – got R60 000?
He gave some practical tips (scroll up to listen for more detail):
-
Take someone with expertise with you when you check out the car. If you don’t know such a person, there are companies that offer a diagnostic service. “Check if the kilometres match up to the carpets, the gear-lever, the pedals, and the seats. [It is suspect] if the seats are incredibly worn, but the guy tells you the car only has 100 000 km on the clock.”
-
Do not get too attached to a car before you buy it. “People make cloudy judgments and don’t walk away when red flags pop up."
RELATED: Cheapest new car in South Africa: 'Well-built and a lot of car for the price'
-
Look at the condition of the oil, water, coolant, suspension, brakes, and all the things that are immediately visible. “You must research what a healthy and an unhealthy component looks like. You need to take the time to inspect the car properly.”
-
Ask for the service history.
Listen to the interview for more detail – skip to 2:56.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_117155326_leipzig-germany-may-9-2018-blue-volkswagen-polo-compact-hatchback-city-car-parked-in-germany-there-w.html?vti=ntzn1kmny8zbppk3gw-1-24
More from MyMoney Online
[LISTEN] Retirement is changing – soon your savings will become more accessible
Lester Kiewit interviews Blessing Utete, Managing Executive at Old Mutual Corporate Consultants.Read More
Your medical aid probably does NOT cover everything if you land up in hospital
Gap cover is inexpensive, and it can save you from financial ruin when your medical aid fails you while you're in the hospital.Read More
The best investment tool ever for the individual investor (and it's simple)
Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares 'best investment approach ever invented' for the individual investor on The Money Show.Read More
Need cash? City of Cape Town wants to pay you R5,000 to snitch on wrongdoers
Lester Kiewit interviews Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at the City of Cape Town.Read More
You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs
But what could go wrong? Lester Kiewit had a chat with financial planner Paul Roelofse.Read More
Supersaver Julia cleverly cashed in some investments – her net worth still grew
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the wildly inspirational “Supersaver Julia”, as he does every year in July.Read More
How to keep your pension plans intact
Refilwe Moloto interviews Saleem Sonday, Head of Group Savings at Allan Gray.Read More
Expect an interest rate hike of between 50 to 75 basis points in July - expert
Mandy Wiener spoke to Bianca Botes - director at Citadel Global.Read More
Hypermiling 101 – taking fuel-efficient driving to the utter extreme
Slowing way down is just one way of saving a fortune in fuel.Read More