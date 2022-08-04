Tips for buying a second-hand car for less than R80 000

Streaming issues? Report here
An Hour with Just the Hits Generic An Hour with Just the Hits Generic
An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up
An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[PICS] Green Fashion: CPUT students show off fabulous eco-friendly designs Students outside of fashion design also show off their talents at CPUT's green fashion show on Saturday evening. 6 August 2022 4:32 PM
Guess who's going home?! Now-healthy dumpsite pup to be reunited with rescuer Zola Mceka from Phillippi rescued the sickly puppy from a dumpsite two months ago and helped pay her vet bills. 6 August 2022 2:19 PM
WLC director Seeham Samaai leading the feminist revolution in the legal field Zain Johnson speaks to Seeham Samaai, the director of the Women's Legal Centre on 'The Profile' this week. 6 August 2022 1:51 PM
View all Local
Mkhwebane hearing: 'Court rulings are opinions and not true', says Mpofu Tshidi Madia speaks to Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger, for more. 5 August 2022 9:17 PM
Treasury boss calls for Bain blacklisting but 'that's not good enough' - Abedian Bruce Whitfield interviews Treasury acting DG Ismail Momoniat and Pan-African Investment & Research Services' Dr Iraj Abedian. 4 August 2022 7:04 PM
'No regrets': Makashule Gana the latest black leader to quit the DA Makashule Gana did not say which political formation he would be joining except to quip that he would be part of an emerging gener... 4 August 2022 9:02 AM
View all Politics
Cape Town to get 700 social housing units near pricey CBD Lester Kiewit interviews Anthea Houston of social housing company Communicare. 5 August 2022 9:59 PM
New BANA network aims to increase the slice of business for black ad agencies Groovin Nchabeleng chats to Relebogile about a bigger market share for black agencies. The launch was held at Sandton's IDC. 5 August 2022 6:33 PM
Shimansky launches Cape Town Ring – starting at R1,500 Lester Kiewit interviews Shimansky CEO - Yair Shimansky. 5 August 2022 4:18 PM
View all Business
Having chest pains? Don't ignore it A sharp, stabbing pain in the chest is not something to ignore. But when should you really be worried? Dr. Charl van Loggerenberg,... 6 August 2022 6:20 PM
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay R520 million to 'House of Cards' producers The American actor was cut from the hit series because of allegations of sexual misconduct. 6 August 2022 3:35 PM
Why breastfeeding matters Zain Johnson speaks to Dr Chantell Witten, child nutrition expert on World Breastfeeding Week and the importance and benefits of b... 6 August 2022 1:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town-based Banyana players celebrated at Athlone Stadium after Wafcon win It was a carnival-like atmosphere at the Athlone Stadium as hundreds of football fans wanted to catch a glimpse of some of the sta... 5 August 2022 8:02 AM
Veteran sprinter Ntutu captures gold for SA at Commonwealth Games Veteran Paralympic sprinter Ndodomzi Ntutu claimed the gold medal for South Africa in the men's T11/12 100m final at the Commonwea... 5 August 2022 6:08 AM
City of Cape Town to host homecoming event for Banyana Banyana Pippa Hudson speaks to Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, about the city’s plans to honour the team. 4 August 2022 4:02 PM
View all Sport
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay R520 million to 'House of Cards' producers The American actor was cut from the hit series because of allegations of sexual misconduct. 6 August 2022 3:35 PM
Warner Bros bins Batgirl months before release, after spending $70 million Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 August 2022 10:42 AM
Labia Theatre back to selling out many shows Lester Kiewit spoke to Labia Theatre owner Ludi Kraus. 2 August 2022 2:36 PM
View all Entertainment
German politicians split on train subsidy as expiry looms Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Kassandra Sundt to reflect on Germany's train subsidy initiative. 5 August 2022 11:26 AM
NBA star Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russia for 0.7g of weed oil Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 5 August 2022 11:23 AM
'UK govt set precedent with Bain ban' but 'SA lacks the moral courage to act' Bruce Whitfield interviews UK MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain, and Bain whistleblower Athol Williams. 3 August 2022 7:04 PM
View all World
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
Local soup kitchen feeds thousands weekly, receives R120K donation from Dis-Chem Magda's Soup Kitchen in Paarl is a recipient of R120 000 courtesy of The Dis-Chem Foundation. 1 August 2022 9:51 AM
Meet Sandiso Hlalaphi - sales consultant by day, long distance runner by night A sales consultant that runs long distances to clear his head,. Sandiso Hlalaphi breaks down how running changed his life. 28 July 2022 5:40 PM
View all Africa
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent' Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money Show 4 August 2022 7:40 PM
[LISTEN] Crazy stuff feels normal in South Africa What is “normality” in South Africa? Lester Kiewit laments the situation in our country right now. 4 August 2022 4:46 PM
Mandy Wiener: What’s cooking in the country? Ominous signs of July unrest repeat There have been ominous warnings issued in South Africa over the past few weeks, like glaring red flags that are nearly impossible... 4 August 2022 6:00 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Tips for buying a second-hand car for less than R80 000

4 August 2022 12:19 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Motoring
Pippa Hudson
budget cars
second-hand cars
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
used cars
Ernest Page

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.

Question from a listener:

  • When it comes to purchasing an older second-hand car, what should I look out for? How do you tell a good buy from a dud? I have a budget of about R80 000.

Answer from motoring expert Ernest Page:

“There is a massive part of the market that shops in the sub-R100 000 category,” said Page.

A second-hand VW Polo. © tupungato/123rf.com

RELATED: We drive South Africa’s cheapest new 'car' – got R60 000?

He gave some practical tips (scroll up to listen for more detail):

  • Take someone with expertise with you when you check out the car. If you don’t know such a person, there are companies that offer a diagnostic service. “Check if the kilometres match up to the carpets, the gear-lever, the pedals, and the seats. [It is suspect] if the seats are incredibly worn, but the guy tells you the car only has 100 000 km on the clock.”

  • Do not get too attached to a car before you buy it. “People make cloudy judgments and don’t walk away when red flags pop up."

RELATED: Cheapest new car in South Africa: 'Well-built and a lot of car for the price'

  • Look at the condition of the oil, water, coolant, suspension, brakes, and all the things that are immediately visible. “You must research what a healthy and an unhealthy component looks like. You need to take the time to inspect the car properly.”

  • Ask for the service history.

Listen to the interview for more detail – skip to 2:56.




4 August 2022 12:19 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Motoring
Pippa Hudson
budget cars
second-hand cars
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
used cars
Ernest Page

More from MyMoney Online

[LISTEN] Retirement is changing – soon your savings will become more accessible

4 August 2022 2:18 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Blessing Utete, Managing Executive at Old Mutual Corporate Consultants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Your medical aid probably does NOT cover everything if you land up in hospital

1 August 2022 1:24 PM

Gap cover is inexpensive, and it can save you from financial ruin when your medical aid fails you while you're in the hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The best investment tool ever for the individual investor (and it's simple)

28 July 2022 9:57 PM

Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares 'best investment approach ever invented' for the individual investor on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Need cash? City of Cape Town wants to pay you R5,000 to snitch on wrongdoers

27 July 2022 3:38 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at the City of Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs

21 July 2022 12:04 PM

But what could go wrong? Lester Kiewit had a chat with financial planner Paul Roelofse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supersaver Julia cleverly cashed in some investments – her net worth still grew

18 July 2022 3:46 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the wildly inspirational “Supersaver Julia”, as he does every year in July.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to keep your pension plans intact

11 July 2022 2:36 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Saleem Sonday, Head of Group Savings at Allan Gray.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Expect an interest rate hike of between 50 to 75 basis points in July - expert

6 July 2022 1:53 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Bianca Botes - director at Citadel Global.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hypermiling 101 – taking fuel-efficient driving to the utter extreme

6 July 2022 12:28 PM

Slowing way down is just one way of saving a fortune in fuel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retirement planning 101 – it’s never too early, or too late to start

6 July 2022 11:26 AM

Old Mutual Corporate Consultants Managing Executive, Blessing Utete, discusses the importance of having a retirement plan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Tap water discoloured? Boil your water until fault is fixed - City of Cape Town

Local

'We’ve normalised what is abnormal' - Maimane on crime in SA

Local

Why breastfeeding matters

Lifestyle

Kevin Spacey ordered to pay R520 million to 'House of Cards' producers

Lifestyle World Entertainment

Having chest pains? Don't ignore it

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

The future of SA Rugby is looking good - Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira

7 August 2022 9:56 AM

Mantashe challenges state capture findings against him in court

7 August 2022 9:21 AM

Intercape proposes series of immediate steps to clamp down on attacks

7 August 2022 9:14 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA