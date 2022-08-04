Tips for buying a second-hand car for less than R80 000





Question from a listener:

When it comes to purchasing an older second-hand car, what should I look out for? How do you tell a good buy from a dud? I have a budget of about R80 000.

Answer from motoring expert Ernest Page:

“There is a massive part of the market that shops in the sub-R100 000 category,” said Page.

A second-hand VW Polo. © tupungato/123rf.com

He gave some practical tips (scroll up to listen for more detail):

Take someone with expertise with you when you check out the car. If you don’t know such a person, there are companies that offer a diagnostic service. “Check if the kilometres match up to the carpets, the gear-lever, the pedals, and the seats. [It is suspect] if the seats are incredibly worn, but the guy tells you the car only has 100 000 km on the clock.”

Do not get too attached to a car before you buy it. “People make cloudy judgments and don’t walk away when red flags pop up."

Look at the condition of the oil, water, coolant, suspension, brakes, and all the things that are immediately visible. “You must research what a healthy and an unhealthy component looks like. You need to take the time to inspect the car properly.”

Ask for the service history.

