'Shame dies by exposure,' Lategan's unfiltered memoir dives into his life
Hearing stories about how people have grown up, whether their experiences are the same as ours or completely different, can give us insight into spaces we might not see.
Lester Kiewit spoke to journalist and writer Herman Lategan about his memoir, _Hoerkind _which details his life and experiences growing up.
Lategan describes this book as an ode to his mother, who had him out of wedlock in the 60s. She faced terrible backlash from the general community because of it.
The book tells his story of growing up in Kloof street in Cape Town. It describes all the interesting and enigmatic people he met throughout his life who influenced the way he sees the world.
When my mother went to work during the day I was raised by all these wonderful, weird, eccentric people who lived in these boarding houses.Herman Lategan, Journalist and writer
Lategan deals with some difficult topics and talks about tough periods with his life. He said that he sees all his struggles and setbacks as something he can use to tell his story.
He also stated it was important for him to talk and write about these things. He believes “shame dies on exposure,” and brings issues into the open. Lategan says this doesn't only apply to his personal experiences, but also for the issues in our country both past and present.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from Lifestyle
Having chest pains? Don't ignore it
A sharp, stabbing pain in the chest is not something to ignore. But when should you really be worried? Dr. Charl van Loggerenberg, the general manager for emergency medicine at Life Healthcare, told Zain Johnson about some of the scenarios one could possibly face.Read More
[PICS] Green Fashion: CPUT students show off fabulous eco-friendly designs
Students outside of fashion design also show off their talents at CPUT's green fashion show on Saturday evening.Read More
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay R520 million to 'House of Cards' producers
The American actor was cut from the hit series because of allegations of sexual misconduct.Read More
Guess who's going home?! Now-healthy dumpsite pup to be reunited with rescuer
Zola Mceka from Phillippi rescued the sickly puppy from a dumpsite two months ago and helped pay her vet bills.Read More
Why breastfeeding matters
Zain Johnson speaks to Dr Chantell Witten, child nutrition expert on World Breastfeeding Week and the importance and benefits of breastfeeding.Read More
Free entry to national parks announced for week in September
The dates have been announced for this year's South African National Parks Week, with free entry to 22 parks.Read More
Karin Kortje's new show tackles empowerment and the pursuit of dreams
Former Idols winner Karin Kortje talks about her role in the cabaret show 'Karin Kortje in Cabaret' with Zain Johnson.Read More
Zim chef serves up ‘braaivleis’ at Boris Johnson’s anniversary celebration
Lester Kiewit spoke to UK-based Zimbabwean chef, Simon Chiremba, about his mushrooming braai company.Read More
Health and Wellness: What goes into organ donation?
Pippa Hudson spoke to Dr David Thomson - consultant transplant and critical care surgeon at the University of Cape Town, Groote Schuur hospital about the process of donating organs after death.Read More