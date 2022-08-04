'Shame dies by exposure,' Lategan's unfiltered memoir dives into his life





Hearing stories about how people have grown up, whether their experiences are the same as ours or completely different, can give us insight into spaces we might not see.

Lester Kiewit spoke to journalist and writer Herman Lategan about his memoir, _Hoerkind _which details his life and experiences growing up.

Lategan describes this book as an ode to his mother, who had him out of wedlock in the 60s. She faced terrible backlash from the general community because of it.

The book tells his story of growing up in Kloof street in Cape Town. It describes all the interesting and enigmatic people he met throughout his life who influenced the way he sees the world.

When my mother went to work during the day I was raised by all these wonderful, weird, eccentric people who lived in these boarding houses. Herman Lategan, Journalist and writer

Lategan deals with some difficult topics and talks about tough periods with his life. He said that he sees all his struggles and setbacks as something he can use to tell his story.

He also stated it was important for him to talk and write about these things. He believes “shame dies on exposure,” and brings issues into the open. Lategan says this doesn't only apply to his personal experiences, but also for the issues in our country both past and present.

Listen to the audio above for more.