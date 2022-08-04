Collecting residential recyclables paused in CT





The weekly collection of recyclable waste to the Northern Suburbs has been temporarily suspended due to a contract withdrawal.

The contract, which was extended from June to December, was withdrawn due to the contractor being unable to afford fuel following a price hike in the commodity.

Cape Town mayoral committee member for Urban Waste Management, Alderman Grant Twigg, says they have sent out advertisements for new interim contractors to come on board, effective from 1 September.

Immediately after we've concluded the advertisement process, we will, then, be able to have that new contractor come through the process and, then, start in September. Alderman Grant Twigg, mayoral committee member for Urban Waste Management - City of Cape Town

In the meantime, Twigg asked residents to dispose of their recyclables at their closest drop-off locations or hold onto them until September.

