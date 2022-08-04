Collecting residential recyclables paused in CT
The weekly collection of recyclable waste to the Northern Suburbs has been temporarily suspended due to a contract withdrawal.
The contract, which was extended from June to December, was withdrawn due to the contractor being unable to afford fuel following a price hike in the commodity.
Cape Town mayoral committee member for Urban Waste Management, Alderman Grant Twigg, says they have sent out advertisements for new interim contractors to come on board, effective from 1 September.
Immediately after we've concluded the advertisement process, we will, then, be able to have that new contractor come through the process and, then, start in September.Alderman Grant Twigg, mayoral committee member for Urban Waste Management - City of Cape Town
In the meantime, Twigg asked residents to dispose of their recyclables at their closest drop-off locations or hold onto them until September.
Listen to the full interview above.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_148160981_household-waste-and-recycling-bins-ready-for-collection-outside-a-home.html?vti=lmmd8ya7butvtra3dy-1-48
More from Local
[PICS] Green Fashion: CPUT students show off fabulous eco-friendly designs
Students outside of fashion design also show off their talents at CPUT's green fashion show on Saturday evening.Read More
Guess who's going home?! Now-healthy dumpsite pup to be reunited with rescuer
Zola Mceka from Phillippi rescued the sickly puppy from a dumpsite two months ago and helped pay her vet bills.Read More
WLC director Seeham Samaai leading the feminist revolution in the legal field
Zain Johnson speaks to Seeham Samaai, the director of the Women's Legal Centre on 'The Profile' this week.Read More
[VIDEOS] Trucks, tanker catch alight after 'horrific' N3 crash
A section of the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal was closed off on Friday night after an accident involving multiple vehicles.Read More
Tap water discoloured? Boil your water until fault is fixed - City of Cape Town
The City's issued a precautionary 'boil notice' across parts of Cape Town after power cuts caused a fault at the Faure plant.Read More
Cape Town to get 700 social housing units near pricey CBD
Lester Kiewit interviews Anthea Houston of social housing company Communicare.Read More
'We’ve normalised what is abnormal' - Maimane on crime in SA
Amy MacIver spoke to South African politician and businessman Mmusi Maimane who was robbed in Cape Town on Wednesday, when three gunmen stormed the bar.Read More
Mkhwebane hearing: 'Court rulings are opinions and not true', says Mpofu
Tshidi Madia speaks to Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger, for more.Read More
ANC police march: ‘We make the laws, we expect them to be enforced’ - Makhubela
Tshidi Madia speaks to Lesego Makhubela, ANC Gauteng spokesperson, on why the governing party decided to march to various police stations on Thursday.Read More