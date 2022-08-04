Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen reflects on his first 100 days in office
Provincial Minister of Community Safety and Police Oversight in the Western Cape Reagen Allen, has been in office for 100 days as of Thursday.
Mandy Wiener spoke to Allen to reflect on his time in office - the progress he has made and the stumbling blocks he has faced in the 100 days.
According to Allen, there are commitments he made from the beginning of his time in office that he is continuing to push.
In celebrating 100 days in office, I’ve made certain commitments 100 days ago and that is to continue to push our mandate to the limit here in our police oversight goal but also our efforts to fight crime and what we are doing in the Western Cape safety plan.Reagen Allen, Provincial Minister of Community Safety and Police Oversight in the Western Cape
The MEC said that some progress has been made in reaching their goals but knows there is still a way to go in improving community safety.
He also said for the majority of his time in office he has been filled with optimism and hope because he can envision a better future.
Source : Supplied by Luke Akal
