[LISTEN] Retirement is changing – soon your savings will become more accessible
Saving for retirement is changing, whether it's for better or worse, only time will tell.
Treasury has published a draft bill that would create a “two-pot” system, allowing investors to access a third of their savings at any time, while two-thirds will only become available upon retirement.
Pension fund members will not, as is currently the case, be able to cash out upon changing jobs.
RELATED: 5 retirement saving tips for those who left it late
The change has been on the table for almost a decade but calls to make retirement provisions more accessible have intensified in the wake of Covid-19’s economic devastation.
Treasury intends for the two-pot system to take effect on 1 March 2023.
Contributions to the accessible pot will only start accruing from that date, and only one withdrawal will be allowed annually.
Sars will tax whatever you withdraw from the savings pot at your marginal rate.
Lester Kiewit interviews Blessing Utete, Managing Executive at Old Mutual Corporate Consultants (scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion).
RELATED: How much you need to retire: Stellenbosch University devises a new formula
