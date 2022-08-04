City of Cape Town to host homecoming event for Banyana Banyana





The South African Football Association (Safa) and The City of Cape Town will host a homecoming event on Thursday evening to celebrate champions Banyana Banyana.

The team made history at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) finals when they beat hosts Morocco 2 – 1 last month.

Pippa Hudson spoke to Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, about the city’s plans to honour the team. He says the city is giving Banyana Banyana the celebration they deserve in Cape Town.

I’m really hoping we will be able to get as many people as we can into the stadium. I don’t think that we will have a capacity problem… the Athlone stadium seats 20 000 people, so we’ll be absolutely fine on capacity.’.. We really ask everyone to come on down. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor

Banyana’s homecoming will take place at 18:00 at Athlone Stadium. Gates open at 16:00 and entrance will be at no cost to the public.

Super fans and soccer lovers alike can expect to meet coach Desiree Ellis and Cape Town-based Banyana Banyana players.

