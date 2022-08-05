Getting ahead of property maintenance will most likely save you money - expert
Buying a home is said to be one of the most important purchases anyone can make in their lifetime.
Whether you own a property, or manage one, recognising signs of ageing and any other wear-and-tear issues, and nipping them in the bud, is important.
Most issues are easily managed if caught on time. That's according to David Beattie, property expert and author of The Expert Landlord: Manage Your Residential Property like a Pro.
While he admits that the main challenge with the maintenance of a property is that it costs money, he highly recommends getting ahead of any problem while one still can, instead of having to fork out money to fix several problems in one go.
Everyone has a challenge with finding cash at the moment but I think...if you're ahead of maintenance then it's gonna save you money in the long-term because it's always maintenance required in a property no matter what kind of property it is.David Beattie -Author of The Expert Landlord: Manage Your Residential Property like a Pro
Beattie recommends getting an expert in, as most of us may be lay people who do not know the technicalities that come with maintaining a property.
I'm reminded every day in our business that you have to be ahead of the game and if you're proactive it's much more helpful than to try and solve a problem which you find out about afterwards.David Beattie -Author of The Expert Landlord: Manage Your Residential Property like a Pro
Listen to the rest of the interview below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Getting ahead of property maintenance will most likely save you money - expert
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/korobova1985/korobova19852005/korobova1985200500174/148037250-upset-household-calling-roof-repair-service-while-water-leaking-from-ceiling.jpg
More from Local
[PICS] Green Fashion: CPUT students show off fabulous eco-friendly designs
Students outside of fashion design also show off their talents at CPUT's green fashion show on Saturday evening.Read More
Guess who's going home?! Now-healthy dumpsite pup to be reunited with rescuer
Zola Mceka from Phillippi rescued the sickly puppy from a dumpsite two months ago and helped pay her vet bills.Read More
WLC director Seeham Samaai leading the feminist revolution in the legal field
Zain Johnson speaks to Seeham Samaai, the director of the Women's Legal Centre on 'The Profile' this week.Read More
[VIDEOS] Trucks, tanker catch alight after 'horrific' N3 crash
A section of the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal was closed off on Friday night after an accident involving multiple vehicles.Read More
Tap water discoloured? Boil your water until fault is fixed - City of Cape Town
The City's issued a precautionary 'boil notice' across parts of Cape Town after power cuts caused a fault at the Faure plant.Read More
Cape Town to get 700 social housing units near pricey CBD
Lester Kiewit interviews Anthea Houston of social housing company Communicare.Read More
'We’ve normalised what is abnormal' - Maimane on crime in SA
Amy MacIver spoke to South African politician and businessman Mmusi Maimane who was robbed in Cape Town on Wednesday, when three gunmen stormed the bar.Read More
Mkhwebane hearing: 'Court rulings are opinions and not true', says Mpofu
Tshidi Madia speaks to Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger, for more.Read More
ANC police march: ‘We make the laws, we expect them to be enforced’ - Makhubela
Tshidi Madia speaks to Lesego Makhubela, ANC Gauteng spokesperson, on why the governing party decided to march to various police stations on Thursday.Read More