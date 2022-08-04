[LISTEN] Crazy stuff feels normal in South Africa





South Africa is something else.

Service delivery protests are so common, that reporting on them mostly comes in the form of traffic advisories.

There are on average 68 murders in South Africa every day; only the most gruesome ever make the news.

Women are being gang-raped, people are rioting, schools are being burnt down, and government officials are protesting as if it is not them that have the power to do something about it.

These are all “normal” events in our country.

FILE: The aftermath of the Tembisa protests in early August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Lester Kiewit tells a story of a former South African hard news journalist friend of his who moved to Canada and now reports on “a moose sleeping on Main Street”.

Is Canada normal?

Is South Africa abnormal?

