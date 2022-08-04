[LISTEN] Crazy stuff feels normal in South Africa
South Africa is something else.
Service delivery protests are so common, that reporting on them mostly comes in the form of traffic advisories.
There are on average 68 murders in South Africa every day; only the most gruesome ever make the news.
Women are being gang-raped, people are rioting, schools are being burnt down, and government officials are protesting as if it is not them that have the power to do something about it.
These are all “normal” events in our country.
Lester Kiewit tells a story of a former South African hard news journalist friend of his who moved to Canada and now reports on “a moose sleeping on Main Street”.
Is Canada normal?
Is South Africa abnormal?
Scroll up to listen to Kiewit’s thoughts.
More from Opinion
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent'
Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money ShowRead More
Mandy Wiener: What’s cooking in the country? Ominous signs of July unrest repeat
There have been ominous warnings issued in South Africa over the past few weeks, like glaring red flags that are nearly impossible to ignore, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Why is Hungry Lion not producing creative ads like other SA chicken giants?
The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa - on The Money ShowRead More
Education on apartheid incites, justifies violence: FF+
Lester Kiewit interviews Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald.Read More
ANC's policy conference: A mammoth task 'to tackle in a few days' - analyst
Refilwe Moloto was in conversation with political analyst Sanet (née Madonsela) Solomon.Read More
KARL CLOETE: The gymnastics in NUMSA with no safe and secure landing
What should have been an occasion to report on organisational, socio-economic, international and political work undertaken since the 10th National Congress held in 2016 became a farcical spectacle that would go down in the history of the labour movement in South Africa as the most destructive, harmful, detrimental and damaging union activity.Read More
[LISTEN] Why is the eyebrow sad it's not a mouth? Alcohol brand gets creative
Pepe Marais (Joe Public United) picks the Flying Fish campaign as his advertising hero on The Money Show.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R174,000 Suzuki Celerio – one of SA’s cheapest cars
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.Read More
Depression NOT caused by low serotonin – University College London
Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Mark Horowitz, Clinical Research Fellow in Psychiatry at University College London.Read More