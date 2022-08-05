Electric busses to hit the Cape Town roads by 2024





-Golden Arrow has made huge investments in solar power

-The company has tested two electric busses in Cape Town, with plans for more busses to add to the fleet

-Golden Arrows hopes to have 60 electric busses manufactured locally by 2024

The Golden Arrow electric bus will operate between Cape Town and Retreat. Picture: @mec_mitchell/Twitter

Bus commuters in Cape Town could soon be making their trips to work more seamlessly in electric busses.

Cape Town's oldest bus company, Golden Arrow Bus Services, aims to introduce 60 locally manufactured electric buses from 2024.

The company is making major inroads in the use of solar power for their busses after testing the alternative.

In the last six years, Golden Arrows has been making a gradual move to renewable energy.

The company's central engineering complex in Epping, Multimech, was the first to introduce solar power with the installation of rooftop panels.

Solar PV installations have been expanded to include six Golden Arrow depots with a combined generating capacity of 1.7 MWp.

By 2021, the company, consuming only 46% of the electricity generated by the solar power system, had become a net exporter of electricity to the City of Cape Town.

Now the plan is to expand their fleet of e-busses.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Bronwen Dyke Byer, Golden Arrow Bus Service spokesperson.

Since April last year, we've had two electric busses in service running between Retreat and Cape Town. We've been testing them under all kinds of circumstances and they're working very well. But the current busses we have only have 37 seats. Bronwen Dyke-Byer, Golden Arrow Bus Service spokesperson

We have long journeys in Cape Town so what we want to do is see how they work with a bus configured liked our current busses. And last week, our 65 seater electric bus arrived in Durban. Bronwen Dyke-Byer, Golden Arrow Bus Service spokesperson

The hope is to partner with local manufacturers to avoid the high taxes on importing e-vehicles and to stimulate job opportunities in South Africa. From 2024, they aim to bring on 60 locally made electric busses into the fleet every year.

In terms of cost savings, we save about 60% to 70%. But with each bus, there's a reduction of about 60 tons of carbon emissions per year, so its significant. Bronwen Dyke-Byer, Golden Arrow Bus Service spokesperson

