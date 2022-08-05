Philisa Abafazi Bethu advocates for baby saving to avoid unsafe abandonment
Baby saving has been a decade-strong practice in South Africa.
It involves a new mother who's carried a baby to term and then drops them off at a safe facility rather than abandonment.
This is usually due to the mothers of newborns not having the means to look after the infant.
Baby savers support mothers who feel alone and may not have support from anyone else.
One such baby saver is Philisa Abafazi Bethu - which has a baby drop-off area.
It was established four years ago when a baby was dropped off at the gate of the organisation's head Lucinda Evans.
The mother did not have the means to look after the baby.
Despite having one of the most inclusive Constitutions in the world, South Africa has not yet adopted safe relinquishing legislation - which would allow women to give up their babies safely as opposed to abandonment.
Currently, women found relinquishing their babies to a baby saver could face imprisonment.
As an advocate for the rights of women, for the protection of women, we do not know the circumstances that would take a women who carries a baby for nine months to place in a baby saver and not on a dump... We are still not advocating hard enough, loud enough and getting the country to back baby of Africa.Lucinda Evans, head - Philisa Abafazi Bethu
Women looking to safely drop off their babies safely with the help of different agencies and the Department of Social Development can find them in Helderberg, Belville and Steenberg.
Listen to the full interview above.
