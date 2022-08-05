TV presenter Henck Conrey shares his playlist on CapeTalk

Streaming issues? Report here
An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
Latest Local
[PICS] Green Fashion: CPUT students show off fabulous eco-friendly designs Students outside of fashion design also show off their talents at CPUT's green fashion show on Saturday evening. 6 August 2022 4:32 PM
Guess who's going home?! Now-healthy dumpsite pup to be reunited with rescuer Zola Mceka from Phillippi rescued the sickly puppy from a dumpsite two months ago and helped pay her vet bills. 6 August 2022 2:19 PM
WLC director Seeham Samaai leading the feminist revolution in the legal field Zain Johnson speaks to Seeham Samaai, the director of the Women's Legal Centre on 'The Profile' this week. 6 August 2022 1:51 PM
Mkhwebane hearing: 'Court rulings are opinions and not true', says Mpofu Tshidi Madia speaks to Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger, for more. 5 August 2022 9:17 PM
Treasury boss calls for Bain blacklisting but 'that's not good enough' - Abedian Bruce Whitfield interviews Treasury acting DG Ismail Momoniat and Pan-African Investment & Research Services' Dr Iraj Abedian. 4 August 2022 7:04 PM
'No regrets': Makashule Gana the latest black leader to quit the DA Makashule Gana did not say which political formation he would be joining except to quip that he would be part of an emerging gener... 4 August 2022 9:02 AM
Cape Town to get 700 social housing units near pricey CBD Lester Kiewit interviews Anthea Houston of social housing company Communicare. 5 August 2022 9:59 PM
New BANA network aims to increase the slice of business for black ad agencies Groovin Nchabeleng chats to Relebogile about a bigger market share for black agencies. The launch was held at Sandton's IDC. 5 August 2022 6:33 PM
Shimansky launches Cape Town Ring – starting at R1,500 Lester Kiewit interviews Shimansky CEO - Yair Shimansky. 5 August 2022 4:18 PM
Having chest pains? Don't ignore it A sharp, stabbing pain in the chest is not something to ignore. But when should you really be worried? Dr. Charl van Loggerenberg,... 6 August 2022 6:20 PM
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay R520 million to 'House of Cards' producers The American actor was cut from the hit series because of allegations of sexual misconduct. 6 August 2022 3:35 PM
Why breastfeeding matters Zain Johnson speaks to Dr Chantell Witten, child nutrition expert on World Breastfeeding Week and the importance and benefits of b... 6 August 2022 1:22 PM
The future of SA Rugby is looking good - Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira Former Springbok player Tendai Mtawarira has encouraged young, talented players from all walks of life, to grab every opportunity... 7 August 2022 9:56 AM
Cape Town-based Banyana players celebrated at Athlone Stadium after Wafcon win It was a carnival-like atmosphere at the Athlone Stadium as hundreds of football fans wanted to catch a glimpse of some of the sta... 5 August 2022 8:02 AM
Veteran sprinter Ntutu captures gold for SA at Commonwealth Games Veteran Paralympic sprinter Ndodomzi Ntutu claimed the gold medal for South Africa in the men's T11/12 100m final at the Commonwea... 5 August 2022 6:08 AM
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay R520 million to 'House of Cards' producers The American actor was cut from the hit series because of allegations of sexual misconduct. 6 August 2022 3:35 PM
Warner Bros bins Batgirl months before release, after spending $70 million Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 August 2022 10:42 AM
Labia Theatre back to selling out many shows Lester Kiewit spoke to Labia Theatre owner Ludi Kraus. 2 August 2022 2:36 PM
German politicians split on train subsidy as expiry looms Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Kassandra Sundt to reflect on Germany's train subsidy initiative. 5 August 2022 11:26 AM
NBA star Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russia for 0.7g of weed oil Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 5 August 2022 11:23 AM
'UK govt set precedent with Bain ban' but 'SA lacks the moral courage to act' Bruce Whitfield interviews UK MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain, and Bain whistleblower Athol Williams. 3 August 2022 7:04 PM
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
Local soup kitchen feeds thousands weekly, receives R120K donation from Dis-Chem Magda's Soup Kitchen in Paarl is a recipient of R120 000 courtesy of The Dis-Chem Foundation. 1 August 2022 9:51 AM
Meet Sandiso Hlalaphi - sales consultant by day, long distance runner by night A sales consultant that runs long distances to clear his head,. Sandiso Hlalaphi breaks down how running changed his life. 28 July 2022 5:40 PM
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent' Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money Show 4 August 2022 7:40 PM
[LISTEN] Crazy stuff feels normal in South Africa What is "normality" in South Africa? Lester Kiewit laments the situation in our country right now. 4 August 2022 4:46 PM
Mandy Wiener: What's cooking in the country? Ominous signs of July unrest repeat There have been ominous warnings issued in South Africa over the past few weeks, like glaring red flags that are nearly impossible... 4 August 2022 6:00 AM
TV presenter Henck Conrey shares his playlist on CapeTalk

5 August 2022 8:06 AM
by Ayesha Yon

Every Sunday from 10am to 11am, we're handing over control to our playlist to one well-loved Capetonian.

Television producer, director and presenter, Henck Conrey takes over our playlist on Sunday 7 August for another edition of #AnHourWith.

Tune into CapeTalk for awesome tracks from Madonna, Cher and Annie Lennox.

Listen to Henck's playlist below.

Listen on Sunday from 10am across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The CapeTalk App | www.capetalk.co.za




5 August 2022 8:06 AM
by Ayesha Yon

More from An Hour With Your Favourite Capetonians... Only on CapeTalk

Local actor Armand Aucamp spins his favourite 80s and 90s tracks on CapeTalk

28 July 2022 10:12 AM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

TV and radio presenter Hein Wyngaard takes over CapeTalk airwaves

22 July 2022 3:57 PM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Soapie star Sherman Pharo takes over CapeTalk airwaves with 80s and 90s faves

15 July 2022 2:30 PM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Former 7de Laan actor Denver Vraagom spins his favourite tracks on CapeTalk

7 July 2022 11:02 AM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Adventurer and explorer Riaan Manser shares his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk

30 June 2022 1:02 PM

Tune in on Sunday at 10am for Riaan's curated playlist of music that tells the story of his life journey.

Critically acclaimed actor Jarrid Geduld plays his fave hits — Sunday at 10am

24 June 2022 4:00 PM

Tune in on Sunday at 10am for Jarrid Geduld’s carefully curated playlist of 80s and 90s hits

Actor Merlin Balie takes the mic on CapeTalk (remember him as 'Player 23'?)

10 June 2022 11:30 AM

Every Sunday at 10am we hand over control of our playlist to one well-loved Capetonian with their selection of 80s and 90s hits.

This Sunday, tune in for #AnHourWith SA presenter, Dan Nicholl

3 June 2022 2:24 PM

Every Sunday from 10am to 11am, we hand over control to our playlist to one well-loved Capetonian.

Renowned actress Melanie du Bois shares her 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk

27 May 2022 2:39 PM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Actress and presenter Crystal-Donna Roberts shares her playlist on CapeTalk

20 May 2022 10:53 AM

Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief: to play their very favourite 80s & 90s hits and share fond musical memories!

Tap water discoloured? Boil your water until fault is fixed - City of Cape Town

Local

'We've normalised what is abnormal' - Maimane on crime in SA

Local

Why breastfeeding matters

Lifestyle

Kevin Spacey ordered to pay R520 million to 'House of Cards' producers

Lifestyle World Entertainment

Having chest pains? Don't ignore it

Lifestyle

The future of SA Rugby is looking good - Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira
7 August 2022 9:56 AM

7 August 2022 9:56 AM

Mantashe challenges state capture findings against him in court
7 August 2022 9:21 AM

7 August 2022 9:21 AM

Intercape proposes series of immediate steps to clamp down on attacks
7 August 2022 9:14 AM

7 August 2022 9:14 AM

