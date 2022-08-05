



CAPE TOWN - Banyana Banyana’s recent heroics at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco continues to inspire many South Africans.

The teams' Cape Town-based players and coach, Desiree Ellis, were rewarded with their recent expoilts after clinching the continental showpiece.

It was a fitting occasion for Ellis, who has been regarded as a pioneer of women’s football in the country.

It was a carnival-like atmosphere at the Athlone Stadium as hundreds of football fans wanted to catch a glimpse of some of the stars of the class of 2022.

The stage is set folks as football-lovers young and old await the arrival of #BanyanaBanyana pic.twitter.com/niy8n5tCxp — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 4, 2022

Each #BanyanaBanyana player will receive a special made medallion during tonight’s ceremony. pic.twitter.com/NHZeqxNP9M — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 4, 2022

#BanyanaBanyana Coach Desiree Ellis walks to the stage with CT mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. pic.twitter.com/0ftb2U2wak — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 4, 2022

One of the die-hard fans in the crowd was the uncle of Ellis, Edward Ellis, who had this to say about her achievement.

"Desiree, I'm very proud of her and very proud of all the girls who represented Banyana Banyana," he said.

Desiree Ellis also said a few words about some of her players who couldn’t be part of the celebrations.

The players and coaching staff were also given special medallions for their exploits.

This article first appeared on EWN : Cape Town-based Banyana players celebrated at Athlone Stadium after Wafcon win