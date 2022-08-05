Cape Town-based Banyana players celebrated at Athlone Stadium after Wafcon win
CAPE TOWN - Banyana Banyana’s recent heroics at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco continues to inspire many South Africans.
The teams' Cape Town-based players and coach, Desiree Ellis, were rewarded with their recent expoilts after clinching the continental showpiece.
It was a fitting occasion for Ellis, who has been regarded as a pioneer of women’s football in the country.
It was a carnival-like atmosphere at the Athlone Stadium as hundreds of football fans wanted to catch a glimpse of some of the stars of the class of 2022.
The stage is set folks as football-lovers young and old await the arrival of #BanyanaBanyana pic.twitter.com/niy8n5tCxp— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 4, 2022
Each #BanyanaBanyana player will receive a special made medallion during tonight’s ceremony. pic.twitter.com/NHZeqxNP9M— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 4, 2022
#BanyanaBanyana Coach Desiree Ellis walks to the stage with CT mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. pic.twitter.com/0ftb2U2wak— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 4, 2022
One of the die-hard fans in the crowd was the uncle of Ellis, Edward Ellis, who had this to say about her achievement.
"Desiree, I'm very proud of her and very proud of all the girls who represented Banyana Banyana," he said.
Desiree Ellis also said a few words about some of her players who couldn’t be part of the celebrations.
The players and coaching staff were also given special medallions for their exploits.
This article first appeared on EWN : Cape Town-based Banyana players celebrated at Athlone Stadium after Wafcon win
Source : @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter
More from Sport
The future of SA Rugby is looking good - Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira
Former Springbok player Tendai Mtawarira has encouraged young, talented players from all walks of life, to grab every opportunity they have to better themselves.Read More
Veteran sprinter Ntutu captures gold for SA at Commonwealth Games
Veteran Paralympic sprinter Ndodomzi Ntutu claimed the gold medal for South Africa in the men's T11/12 100m final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday night.Read More
City of Cape Town to host homecoming event for Banyana Banyana
Pippa Hudson speaks to Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, about the city’s plans to honour the team.Read More
Sepp Blatter was right, the future of football is feminine: Desiree Ellis
Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis joined Lester Kiewit to discuss Banyana Banyana's feats and preparation ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's Word Cup.Read More
SA's Simbine, Du Toit claim silver medals at Commonwealth Games
South African sprinter Akani Simbine ran a time of 10.13 in the men's 100m final to snatch the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Wednesday night.Read More
Why equal pay in men's and women's sport lies in sponsorship support
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the founder of Badgers Football Academy - Romaney Pinnock and editor of Bets Central - Carl Lewis, about the challenges and pay disparity that exist in women's professional sport in South Africa.Read More
Van Niekerk claims gold as SA swimmers pick up 3 more Commonwealth Games medals
Lara van Niekerk led from start to finish to claim the gold medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Tuesday night.Read More
Michaela Whitebooi ‘wanted that gold’ - Judo SA
Lester Kiewit interviewed Themba Hlasho, Judo South Africa's president on his team’s stellar performance in Birmingham.Read More
SA's Whitebooi bags judo gold at Commonwealth Games
Michaela Whitebooi's gold was one of six medals that Team SA picked up at the games on Monday, taking Team SA's total tally to 12.Read More