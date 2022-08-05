Western Cape adopts intelligence-driven anti-crime plan





South Africa has been experiencing widespread violence in the form of random shootings at taverns, service delivery protests, rape and the targeting of the alleged victims of illegal mining.

Over the weekend Police Commissioner, Fannie Masemola outlined a plan that the South African Police Service will use to respond to the spike in these crimes.

How will this be implemented in the Western Cape?

Here's all you need to know according to Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile.

ILLEGAL FIREARMS USAGE

Patekile said they would adopt a focus-driven approach to confiscate illegal firearms from criminals.

They will also conduct compliance inspections on people who have firearms using an intelligence-driven approach as well as intensive stop-and-search operations.

ILLICIT DRUG DISTRIBUTION

Patekile said most of the drugs found in the Western Cape had been illegally distributed to the province.

The Western Cape government plans to tackle drug dealing using intelligence tactics.

This entails focusing on drug lords in the provinces and intensive stop-and-search operations.

It's a large effort that we try to ensure that drugs are minimised to get to our province and those that are in the province, we get to them and take them. Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile, Western Cape Police Commissioner

VIOLENT EXTORTION

To tackle extortions, there is a focus on preventative measures and awareness through an extortion forum used by the government to track down reported extortions.

There is also a dedicated telephone number that people can use to phone anonymously to report extortions: 021 466 0011.

The problem, herein, is that people are afraid to report them due to their lives being in jeopardy.

However, said Patekile, they still needed the help of communities to track down violent extortionists in the country.

An intelligence-drive approach will be employed to track down all syndicates.

We're systematically starting from the top [and] coming down but we need the community. We need this anonymous number actually... We have had so many successes when that [anonymous number] was used but it's declining... We are encouraging people to use that number more often because with that, we start looking at all the things and we've arrested people because they phoned that number. Thembisile Patekile, Western Cape Police Commissioner

