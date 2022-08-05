



JOHANNESBURG - Capitec Bank said that it was still experiencing an infrustructure problem on its central servers that support its banking channels.

The bank's mobile application, online and cellphone banking platforms have been down for about 24 hours now.

For the last 24 hours, Capitec clients have only been able to use their bank cards for transactions as all its banking channels have been completely down.

The bank has apologised for the inconvinience, saying that it was absolutely committed to resolving the problem.

It said that it had a team of technology experts who were looking into the problem.

Clients are encouraged to make use of their cards at Capitec ATM machines.

But many have taken to social media to complain about this, demanding more answers from the bank.

The bank has given no indication as to when the system will be back up.

We are aware that some of our clients are experiencing issues on our app, internet banking and USSD services. We want to assure you that we are on it and doing everything possible to resolve the issue. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience. ATMs and cards are working. — Capitec (@CapitecBankSA) August 4, 2022

We are absolutely committed to resolving this as soon as possible and have a team of technology experts correcting the problem.



Clients can continue to make use of card payments and ATMs. We will keep you updated with developments. — Capitec (@CapitecBankSA) August 5, 2022

We’re still experiencing an infrastructure problem in the central servers that support our banking channels. — Capitec (@CapitecBankSA) August 5, 2022

This article first appeared on EWN : Tech issues keep Capitec's app, online and cell banking platforms down