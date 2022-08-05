Tech issues keep Capitec's app, online and cell banking platforms down
JOHANNESBURG - Capitec Bank said that it was still experiencing an infrustructure problem on its central servers that support its banking channels.
The bank's mobile application, online and cellphone banking platforms have been down for about 24 hours now.
For the last 24 hours, Capitec clients have only been able to use their bank cards for transactions as all its banking channels have been completely down.
The bank has apologised for the inconvinience, saying that it was absolutely committed to resolving the problem.
It said that it had a team of technology experts who were looking into the problem.
Clients are encouraged to make use of their cards at Capitec ATM machines.
But many have taken to social media to complain about this, demanding more answers from the bank.
The bank has given no indication as to when the system will be back up.
We are aware that some of our clients are experiencing issues on our app, internet banking and USSD services. We want to assure you that we are on it and doing everything possible to resolve the issue. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience. ATMs and cards are working.— Capitec (@CapitecBankSA) August 4, 2022
We are absolutely committed to resolving this as soon as possible and have a team of technology experts correcting the problem.— Capitec (@CapitecBankSA) August 5, 2022
Clients can continue to make use of card payments and ATMs. We will keep you updated with developments.
We’re still experiencing an infrastructure problem in the central servers that support our banking channels.— Capitec (@CapitecBankSA) August 5, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : Tech issues keep Capitec's app, online and cell banking platforms down
More from Business
Cape Town to get 700 social housing units near pricey CBD
Lester Kiewit interviews Anthea Houston of social housing company Communicare.Read More
New BANA network aims to increase the slice of business for black ad agencies
Groovin Nchabeleng chats to Relebogile about a bigger market share for black agencies. The launch was held at Sandton's IDC.Read More
Shimansky launches Cape Town Ring – starting at R1,500
Lester Kiewit interviews Shimansky CEO - Yair Shimansky.Read More
'Live a little PURA': how conscious branding catapulted Pura's success
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Pura beverages CEO, Greig Jansen, about the success of Pura in SA and overseas.Read More
Earning a passive income: The benefits of investing in shares vs property
Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money).Read More
HomeSweetHome: A lucky draw in new tourism campaign wins local travel discount
Tshokolo 'TP' Nchocho (CEO, Industrial Development Corporation) explains the Home Sweet Home promotion on The Money Show.Read More
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent'
Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money ShowRead More
Treasury boss calls for Bain blacklisting but 'that's not good enough' - Abedian
Bruce Whitfield interviews Treasury acting DG Ismail Momoniat and Pan-African Investment & Research Services' Dr Iraj Abedian.Read More
[LISTEN] Retirement is changing – soon your savings will become more accessible
Lester Kiewit interviews Blessing Utete, Managing Executive at Old Mutual Corporate Consultants.Read More
More from Local
[PICS] Green Fashion: CPUT students show off fabulous eco-friendly designs
Students outside of fashion design also show off their talents at CPUT's green fashion show on Saturday evening.Read More
Guess who's going home?! Now-healthy dumpsite pup to be reunited with rescuer
Zola Mceka from Phillippi rescued the sickly puppy from a dumpsite two months ago and helped pay her vet bills.Read More
WLC director Seeham Samaai leading the feminist revolution in the legal field
Zain Johnson speaks to Seeham Samaai, the director of the Women's Legal Centre on 'The Profile' this week.Read More
[VIDEOS] Trucks, tanker catch alight after 'horrific' N3 crash
A section of the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal was closed off on Friday night after an accident involving multiple vehicles.Read More
Tap water discoloured? Boil your water until fault is fixed - City of Cape Town
The City's issued a precautionary 'boil notice' across parts of Cape Town after power cuts caused a fault at the Faure plant.Read More
Cape Town to get 700 social housing units near pricey CBD
Lester Kiewit interviews Anthea Houston of social housing company Communicare.Read More
'We’ve normalised what is abnormal' - Maimane on crime in SA
Amy MacIver spoke to South African politician and businessman Mmusi Maimane who was robbed in Cape Town on Wednesday, when three gunmen stormed the bar.Read More
Mkhwebane hearing: 'Court rulings are opinions and not true', says Mpofu
Tshidi Madia speaks to Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger, for more.Read More
ANC police march: ‘We make the laws, we expect them to be enforced’ - Makhubela
Tshidi Madia speaks to Lesego Makhubela, ANC Gauteng spokesperson, on why the governing party decided to march to various police stations on Thursday.Read More