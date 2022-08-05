German politicians split on train subsidy as expiry looms





The German government introduced a €9 flat rate on monthly public transport tickets in a bid to lessen the blow of rising energy and inflation costs.

The initiative was implemented in June and is nearing its end in August.

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Kassandra Sundt to reflect on Germany's train subsidy initiative.

Sundt calls it 'the golden ticket' that many Germans have come to appreciate, adding that 21 million tickets were sold in June.

However, it has come at a hidden cost.

German newspapers have reported that overworked transport workers are getting sick from burnout.

But the ticket is so popular it has meant that these crowded trains have translated into extra wear and tear and over worked transport workers. Kassandra Sundt, Deutsche Welle

While there’s support from the government – it pumped €2.5 billion into the project – politicians are split.

Some parliamentarians are thrilled about conserving energy while fiscally minded statesmen are calling the programme too expensive.

Even though the ticket is fairly popular here in Germany it has not translated into broad public support, political support so far. Kassandra Sundt, Deutsche Welle

