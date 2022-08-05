NBA star Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russia for 0.7g of weed oil





US women’s NBA superstar Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian jail for the possession of 0.7 grams of cannabis oil.

She will also have to pay a fine of about R270 000.

© dzurag/123rf.com

Griner tearfully maintained that she made an honest mistake by putting a small tincture of cannabis oil in her bag by accident while “stress-packing” for her trip to Russia.

Her doctor prescribed the oil to her in Arizona, where dagga is legal.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 3:14).

… a pawn in a bigger game… The United States seems to be offering a convicted arms dealer – a guy known as ‘The Merchant of Death’… as a prisoner exchange… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent