NBA star Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russia for 0.7g of weed oil
US women’s NBA superstar Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian jail for the possession of 0.7 grams of cannabis oil.
She will also have to pay a fine of about R270 000.
RELATED: Ukraine to legalise dagga: 'We understand the effect of war on mental health'
Griner tearfully maintained that she made an honest mistake by putting a small tincture of cannabis oil in her bag by accident while “stress-packing” for her trip to Russia.
Her doctor prescribed the oil to her in Arizona, where dagga is legal.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 3:14).
… a pawn in a bigger game… The United States seems to be offering a convicted arms dealer – a guy known as ‘The Merchant of Death’… as a prisoner exchange…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
In Russia, cannabis oil counts as an illegal drug… Nine years in jail for making a mistake…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
