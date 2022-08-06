Zim chef serves up ‘braaivleis’ at Boris Johnson’s anniversary celebration
Exiting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie, celebrated their first-anniversary earlier this month. They included an authentic Southern African braai on their menu.
Simon Chiremba, a UK-based Zimbabwean chef, catered for the wedding celebration. Wors, chops, and braaied mielies were served. Chiremba is the founder and managing director of Smoke & Braai, a street food BBQ and braai business in Coventry, England.
Chiremba says people are drawn to the unique smell of a braai, which is one of his key selling points. Expats appreciated a taste of home, while locals said the meat does not compare to a regular BBQ, added Chiremba.
We actually play with a lot of recipes to get what works and like you’ve mentioned before, there’s a lot of expats from Southern Africa. When they come, when they taste it, they say 'that is boerewors, that how it’s supposed to be'.Simon Chiremba, Owner - Smoke & Braai
I’ve had to make it quite clear that we are not going to compromise in terms of how we prepare our food.Simon Chiremba, Owner - Smoke & Braai
