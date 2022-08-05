Cape Town to get 700 social housing units near pricey CBD





Cape Town is getting more than 700 social housing apartments. The units will be located in the city's historic Salt River market area.

The apartments will form part of a R900 million mixed-use development project.

© mdmworks/123rf.com

The area is less than four kilometres from the CBD and well-serviced with public transport. The City of Cape Town has released the land to developers.

The Western Cape has 600,000 housing applicants on its waiting list.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Anthea Houston, CEO of social housing company Communicare (scroll up to listen).

There are a number of people that the community might regard as homeless, people living on the property, and the City has an obligation to provide accommodation for them… which the City has yet to plan… It will take at least a year… Anthea Houston, Communicare CEO

We won’t see spades in the ground for at least another two to three years… Anthea Houston, Communicare CEO