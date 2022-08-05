'Live a little PURA': how conscious branding catapulted Pura's success
With the easily brandable tagline of "live a little PURA," it's not surprising Pura Beverages - a flavoured soda drink has made it big on the market.
The soda describes itself as a low-sugar, natural flavoured carbonated beverage, free from both preservatives and colourants.
Pura CEO, Greig Jansen, says one of the key things when creating the soda was by branding it as something purer for your health but that doesn't compromise refreshment or taste.
Along with being a healthier carbonated alternative, Pura has also established itself as an environmentally conscious brand that stands for something beyond just profit.
Alongside its debut in Woolworths last October, PURA will also be sold in Target in the United States - a retailer that has 1,900 stores across the country.
Another key to the success of the brand is the team Jansen works with which currently sits at 32 members, with plans to expand it to 42 by early next year. He believes a great team enables the vision to succeed.
He is also a firm believer in formal education and the great benefits, outside of academic achievement it can bring.
Education really allows you to hone how you think... don't underestimate the contacts, connections and networks that you form with people that you are studying with. In my simple view: amazing relationships make the world go round. That's kind of where it starts.Greig Jansen, CEO - PURA Beverages
Listen to the full interview above.
More from Business
Cape Town to get 700 social housing units near pricey CBD
Lester Kiewit interviews Anthea Houston of social housing company Communicare.Read More
New BANA network aims to increase the slice of business for black ad agencies
Groovin Nchabeleng chats to Relebogile about a bigger market share for black agencies. The launch was held at Sandton's IDC.Read More
Shimansky launches Cape Town Ring – starting at R1,500
Lester Kiewit interviews Shimansky CEO - Yair Shimansky.Read More
Tech issues keep Capitec's app, online and cell banking platforms down
For the last 24 hours, Capitec clients have only been able to use their bank cards for transactions as all its banking channels have been completely down.Read More
Earning a passive income: The benefits of investing in shares vs property
Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money).Read More
HomeSweetHome: A lucky draw in new tourism campaign wins local travel discount
Tshokolo 'TP' Nchocho (CEO, Industrial Development Corporation) explains the Home Sweet Home promotion on The Money Show.Read More
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent'
Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money ShowRead More
Treasury boss calls for Bain blacklisting but 'that's not good enough' - Abedian
Bruce Whitfield interviews Treasury acting DG Ismail Momoniat and Pan-African Investment & Research Services' Dr Iraj Abedian.Read More
[LISTEN] Retirement is changing – soon your savings will become more accessible
Lester Kiewit interviews Blessing Utete, Managing Executive at Old Mutual Corporate Consultants.Read More