'Live a little PURA': how conscious branding catapulted Pura's success





With the easily brandable tagline of "live a little PURA," it's not surprising Pura Beverages - a flavoured soda drink has made it big on the market.

The soda describes itself as a low-sugar, natural flavoured carbonated beverage, free from both preservatives and colourants.

Pura CEO, Greig Jansen, says one of the key things when creating the soda was by branding it as something purer for your health but that doesn't compromise refreshment or taste.

Along with being a healthier carbonated alternative, Pura has also established itself as an environmentally conscious brand that stands for something beyond just profit.

Alongside its debut in Woolworths last October, PURA will also be sold in Target in the United States - a retailer that has 1,900 stores across the country.

Another key to the success of the brand is the team Jansen works with which currently sits at 32 members, with plans to expand it to 42 by early next year. He believes a great team enables the vision to succeed.

He is also a firm believer in formal education and the great benefits, outside of academic achievement it can bring.

Education really allows you to hone how you think... don't underestimate the contacts, connections and networks that you form with people that you are studying with. In my simple view: amazing relationships make the world go round. That's kind of where it starts. Greig Jansen, CEO - PURA Beverages

