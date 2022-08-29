Your guide to the spring flowers of the Cape West Coast





The Honourary rangers of the SANParks West Coast Region have recently published a wonderful layman's guide to the spring flowers of the West Coast.

The booklet is available at the entrance to the West Coast National Park.

The robust succulent, the Giant Sour Fig or Elansvry (Carpobrotus quadrifidus) as it is known, is decribed in the SANParks Honorary Rangers layman's guide to the West Coast spring flowers, as the largest of the sour fig species. It is found in sandy duneveld, in thickets, and among coastal rocks.

They bloom from August to January.

The Livingstone Daisy, also known as Bokbaaivygie (Cleretum belliforme) sports brilliant pink, orange, yellow, and white flowers, and occurs in sandy soils.

They bloom from August to October.

The guide is on sale for R30 a copy at the West Coast National Park as well as at the Spar in Langebaan.

