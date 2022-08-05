Ekurhuleni mayor promises to write off electricity debt of Tembisa households
Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell has vowed to look into the electricity billing system and write off 50% debt of some households in Tembisa.
The mayor was addressing residents at the local Mehlareng Stadium on Friday.
Residents took to the streets and embarked on a two-day violent protest over high water and electricity tariffs this week.
702's Tshidi Madia spoke to Eyewitness News reporter, Nokukhanya Mntambo.
Mntambo added that Campbell confirmed that investigations into the death of four people during the protest were ongoing.
Some normality has returned as business as usual as you walk along the community and around the Mehlareng stadium where the mayor was addressing the community.Nokukhanya Mntambo, Reporter - Eyewitness News
As a measure in the meantime, they would put off disconnecting some of the communities while they deal with fixing the system of incorrect billing and she also said that they would prompt to erase some of the historical debts possibly erasing 50% debt off electricity.Nokukhanya Mntambo, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Most importantly, she also mentions that they would be investigation into the four fatalities that happened during the week.Nokukhanya Mntambo, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : Ekurhuleni mayor promises to write off electricity debt of Tembisa households
More from Local
[PICS] Green Fashion: CPUT students show off fabulous eco-friendly designs
Students outside of fashion design also show off their talents at CPUT's green fashion show on Saturday evening.Read More
Guess who's going home?! Now-healthy dumpsite pup to be reunited with rescuer
Zola Mceka from Phillippi rescued the sickly puppy from a dumpsite two months ago and helped pay her vet bills.Read More
WLC director Seeham Samaai leading the feminist revolution in the legal field
Zain Johnson speaks to Seeham Samaai, the director of the Women's Legal Centre on 'The Profile' this week.Read More
[VIDEOS] Trucks, tanker catch alight after 'horrific' N3 crash
A section of the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal was closed off on Friday night after an accident involving multiple vehicles.Read More
Tap water discoloured? Boil your water until fault is fixed - City of Cape Town
The City's issued a precautionary 'boil notice' across parts of Cape Town after power cuts caused a fault at the Faure plant.Read More
Cape Town to get 700 social housing units near pricey CBD
Lester Kiewit interviews Anthea Houston of social housing company Communicare.Read More
'We’ve normalised what is abnormal' - Maimane on crime in SA
Amy MacIver spoke to South African politician and businessman Mmusi Maimane who was robbed in Cape Town on Wednesday, when three gunmen stormed the bar.Read More
Mkhwebane hearing: 'Court rulings are opinions and not true', says Mpofu
Tshidi Madia speaks to Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger, for more.Read More
ANC police march: ‘We make the laws, we expect them to be enforced’ - Makhubela
Tshidi Madia speaks to Lesego Makhubela, ANC Gauteng spokesperson, on why the governing party decided to march to various police stations on Thursday.Read More