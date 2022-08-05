Ekurhuleni mayor promises to write off electricity debt of Tembisa households





Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell has vowed to look into the electricity billing system and write off 50% debt of some households in Tembisa.

The mayor was addressing residents at the local Mehlareng Stadium on Friday.

Residents took to the streets and embarked on a two-day violent protest over high water and electricity tariffs this week.

702's Tshidi Madia spoke to Eyewitness News reporter, Nokukhanya Mntambo.

Mntambo added that Campbell confirmed that investigations into the death of four people during the protest were ongoing.

Some normality has returned as business as usual as you walk along the community and around the Mehlareng stadium where the mayor was addressing the community. Nokukhanya Mntambo, Reporter - Eyewitness News

As a measure in the meantime, they would put off disconnecting some of the communities while they deal with fixing the system of incorrect billing and she also said that they would prompt to erase some of the historical debts possibly erasing 50% debt off electricity. Nokukhanya Mntambo, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Most importantly, she also mentions that they would be investigation into the four fatalities that happened during the week. Nokukhanya Mntambo, Reporter - Eyewitness News

