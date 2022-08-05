Connect Us: Catch up on the latest energy and Eskom news from the past week

Streaming issues? Report here
An Hour with Just the Hits Generic An Hour with Just the Hits Generic
An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up
An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[PICS] Green Fashion: CPUT students show off fabulous eco-friendly designs Students outside of fashion design also show off their talents at CPUT's green fashion show on Saturday evening. 6 August 2022 4:32 PM
WLC director Seeham Samaai leading the feminist revolution in the legal field Zain Johnson speaks to Seeham Samaai, the director of the Women's Legal Centre on 'The Profile' this week. 6 August 2022 1:51 PM
[VIDEOS] Trucks, tanker catch alight after 'horrific' N3 crash A section of the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal was closed off on Friday night after an accident involving multiple vehicles. 6 August 2022 1:24 PM
View all Local
Mkhwebane hearing: 'Court rulings are opinions and not true', says Mpofu Tshidi Madia speaks to Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger, for more. 5 August 2022 9:17 PM
Treasury boss calls for Bain blacklisting but 'that's not good enough' - Abedian Bruce Whitfield interviews Treasury acting DG Ismail Momoniat and Pan-African Investment & Research Services' Dr Iraj Abedian. 4 August 2022 7:04 PM
'No regrets': Makashule Gana the latest black leader to quit the DA Makashule Gana did not say which political formation he would be joining except to quip that he would be part of an emerging gener... 4 August 2022 9:02 AM
View all Politics
Cape Town to get 700 social housing units near pricey CBD Lester Kiewit interviews Anthea Houston of social housing company Communicare. 5 August 2022 9:59 PM
New BANA network aims to increase the slice of business for black ad agencies Groovin Nchabeleng chats to Relebogile about a bigger market share for black agencies. The launch was held at Sandton's IDC. 5 August 2022 6:33 PM
Shimansky launches Cape Town Ring – starting at R1,500 Lester Kiewit interviews Shimansky CEO - Yair Shimansky. 5 August 2022 4:18 PM
View all Business
Zim chef serves up ‘braaivleis’ at Boris Johnson’s anniversary celebration Lester Kiewit spoke to UK-based Zimbabwean chef, Simon Chiremba, about his mushrooming braai company. 6 August 2022 8:26 AM
Health and Wellness: What goes into organ donation? Pippa Hudson spoke to Dr David Thomson - consultant transplant and critical care surgeon at the University of Cape Town, Groote Sc... 5 August 2022 4:26 PM
Domestic workers still among the most exploited in SA Refilwe Moloto speaks to chairperson of the Izwi Domestic Workers Alliance, Tshedza Maphosa, on working conditions for domestic wo... 5 August 2022 1:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
The future of SA Rugby is looking good - Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira Former Springbok player Tendai Mtawarira has encouraged young, talented players from all walks of life, to grab every opportunity... 7 August 2022 9:56 AM
Cape Town-based Banyana players celebrated at Athlone Stadium after Wafcon win It was a carnival-like atmosphere at the Athlone Stadium as hundreds of football fans wanted to catch a glimpse of some of the sta... 5 August 2022 8:02 AM
Veteran sprinter Ntutu captures gold for SA at Commonwealth Games Veteran Paralympic sprinter Ndodomzi Ntutu claimed the gold medal for South Africa in the men's T11/12 100m final at the Commonwea... 5 August 2022 6:08 AM
View all Sport
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay R520 million to 'House of Cards' producers The American actor was cut from the hit series because of allegations of sexual misconduct. 6 August 2022 3:35 PM
Warner Bros bins Batgirl months before release, after spending $70 million Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 August 2022 10:42 AM
Labia Theatre back to selling out many shows Lester Kiewit spoke to Labia Theatre owner Ludi Kraus. 2 August 2022 2:36 PM
View all Entertainment
German politicians split on train subsidy as expiry looms Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Kassandra Sundt to reflect on Germany's train subsidy initiative. 5 August 2022 11:26 AM
NBA star Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russia for 0.7g of weed oil Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 5 August 2022 11:23 AM
'UK govt set precedent with Bain ban' but 'SA lacks the moral courage to act' Bruce Whitfield interviews UK MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain, and Bain whistleblower Athol Williams. 3 August 2022 7:04 PM
View all World
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
Local soup kitchen feeds thousands weekly, receives R120K donation from Dis-Chem Magda's Soup Kitchen in Paarl is a recipient of R120 000 courtesy of The Dis-Chem Foundation. 1 August 2022 9:51 AM
Meet Sandiso Hlalaphi - sales consultant by day, long distance runner by night A sales consultant that runs long distances to clear his head,. Sandiso Hlalaphi breaks down how running changed his life. 28 July 2022 5:40 PM
View all Africa
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent' Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money Show 4 August 2022 7:40 PM
[LISTEN] Crazy stuff feels normal in South Africa What is “normality” in South Africa? Lester Kiewit laments the situation in our country right now. 4 August 2022 4:46 PM
Mandy Wiener: What’s cooking in the country? Ominous signs of July unrest repeat There have been ominous warnings issued in South Africa over the past few weeks, like glaring red flags that are nearly impossible... 4 August 2022 6:00 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Connect Us: Catch up on the latest energy and Eskom news from the past week

5 August 2022 3:28 PM
by Simangele Legodi
Tags:
finance minister
#Eskom
#EskomLoadShedding
Enoch Godongwana.

In our Connect Us special focus, CapeTalk, 702, and Eyewitness News bring you all the information you need to make life easier.

Since Eskom's system has remained vulnerable for weeks, the country has suffered rolling blackouts.

In our Connect Us special focus, CapeTalk, 702, and Eyewitness News bring you all the information you need to make life easier.

If you missed any of these stories this past week, here are a few to catch up on:

Gungubele: Ending power cuts a long-term objective of energy crisis committee

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said that bringing an end to the rolling power cuts was a long-term objective of the recently appointed energy crisis committee. SA's energy plan makes complete sense: analyst

The five-point plan includes fixing Eskom and improving the availability of existing supply; transforming the electricity sector to achieve energy security; for households and businesses to invest in rooftop solar; and private investment in energy generation and accelerating procurement of new generation capacity.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to independent consultant in energy research and a research fellow in the Global Risk Governance programme at UCT, Hilton Trollip, about the energy plan.

**'Adding 2000mw more power to Eskom's grid is not enough'**

Energy analysts believe President Cyril Ramaphosa's plan to add almost 2000 megawatts of power onto Eskom's grid over the next three months is not enough to address the persistent load shedding in the short term. South Africa has had its worst round of rolling blackout in years, with Eskom elevating power cuts to stage six in June and July.

Why this organisation doesn't want Eskom to build a gas-fired power plant

Climate change and energy justice campaigner groundWork is calling for the high court to set aside the authorisation of a gas-fired power plant in Richards Bay. The 3,000-megawatt power plant is Eskom's attempt at a potential solution to the country's ongoing energy crisis.

Solidarity hopes its energy experts are roped in swiftly to solve Eskom's woes

Solidarity is hoping that energy experts that the trade union has made available will swiftly be roped in to help solve Eskom’s power woes. The trade union on Thursday sent its list of skilled power experts to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom CEO André de Ruyter.

Eskom cuts supply to Khayelitsha after gangs demand R20,000 protection fee

Harare residents in Khayelitsha are facing a major electricity crisis after Eskom refused to provide services to the area due to gang extortions. The area has been identified as a massive playground for gangs who extort money from businesses in the form of a protection fee.


This article first appeared on EWN : Connect Us: Catch up on the latest energy and Eskom news from the past week




5 August 2022 3:28 PM
by Simangele Legodi
Tags:
finance minister
#Eskom
#EskomLoadShedding
Enoch Godongwana.

More from CONNECT US - electricity and power-related info to make your lives easier

Eskom, police, Khayelitsha residents collaborate to defeat extortionists

4 August 2022 12:37 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eskom's Zama Mpondwana, about the power utility's response to extortion threats by alleged Khayelitsha gang members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom cuts supply to Khayelitsha after gangs demand R20,000 protection fee

4 August 2022 8:15 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Weekend Argus reporter Velani Ludidi about Eskom's withdrawal of services in Harare, Khayelitsha, with immediate effect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why this organisation doesn't want Eskom to build a gas-fired power plant

3 August 2022 10:05 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to groundWork’s climate and energy justice campaigner, Avena Jacklin, about why they are asking the high court to set aside the authorisation of a gas-to-electricity power plant in Richards Bay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Adding 2000mw more power to Eskom's grid is not enough'

2 August 2022 8:49 AM

Africa Melane speaks to Hartmut Winkler, the professor of Physics at the University of Johannesburg about the government's energy plans

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How SA maintains its engineering skills pool

26 July 2022 11:48 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Engineering Council of South Africa Acting CEO, Edmund Nxumalo, about the qualifications, skills and experience that are required by engineers who are employed at energy generation facilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's energy plan makes complete sense: analyst

26 July 2022 10:26 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a special plan to address the country's energy crisis. Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent consultant in energy research and a research fellow in the Global Risk Governance programme at UCT, Hilton Trollip, about its potential.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alan Winde: Western Cape can fix Eskom, save SA from loadshedding

25 July 2022 10:46 AM

Africa Melane interviews Alan Winde, Premier of the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes

22 July 2022 4:47 PM

Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom 2.0 is 'total insanity' - Free Market Foundation's Terry Markman

21 July 2022 10:11 AM

Refilwe Moloto chats to the Free Market Foundation's Terry Markman about government's plan to have a state-owned rival to Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA to legally challenge Eskom's proposed 32.7% electricity increase

20 July 2022 10:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Democratic Alliance MP Kevin Mileham about Eskom's proposed 32.7% tariff price hike to Nersa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Tap water discoloured? Boil your water until fault is fixed - City of Cape Town

Local

'We’ve normalised what is abnormal' - Maimane on crime in SA

Local

Why breastfeeding matters

Lifestyle

Kevin Spacey ordered to pay R520 million to 'House of Cards' producers

Lifestyle World Entertainment

Having chest pains? Don't ignore it

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

The future of SA Rugby is looking good - Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira

7 August 2022 9:56 AM

Mantashe challenges state capture findings against him in court

7 August 2022 9:21 AM

Intercape proposes series of immediate steps to clamp down on attacks

7 August 2022 9:14 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA