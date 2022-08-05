



The ANC in Gauteng - clad in party regalia - took to the streets on Thursday calling for decisive action against crime, illegal mining and gender-based violence.

However, many are saying this is a desperate attempt from the ruling party to stay relevant ahead of the 2024 general election.

ANC Gauteng spokesperson, Lesego Makhubela has refuted this, saying this is an extension of their expectations as parliament.

We make the laws, we expect the police to enforce them, he added.

Firstly, we make the laws. Politicians go to the legislatures, we go to parliament, we pass the law. And after passing the law we expect that law enforcement agencies will enforce the law. That police will begin to enforce the law, that police will keep our neighbourhoods safe. Lesego Makhubela, ANC Gauteng spokesperson

This has brought into question how fragile and how incapable our criminal law justice system has been. That’s why we marched to the police, that’s why we marched to the National Prosecuting Authority. Lesego Makhubela, ANC Gauteng spokesperson

This article first appeared on 702 : ANC police march: ‘We make the laws, we expect them to be enforced’ - Makhubela