Health and Wellness: What goes into organ donation?
Organ donation can save countless lives, but it can be difficult to work through this process with a grieving family.
Pippa Hudson spoke to Dr David Thomson - consultant transplant and critical care surgeon at the University of Cape Town, Groote Schuur hospital about the process of donating organs after death.
A common misconception when it comes to organ donation is that if you are a registered organ donor your organs will automatically be donated at the time of your death.
The reality of the situation is that going on the donation registry is an expression of intent, but your family will ultimately need to be approached about organ donation to make that decision on your behalf.
The doctors and transplant team cannot proceed with the donation unless they have received informed consent from the family to continue.
According to Dr Thomson, it is important to allocate resources to organ donation as so much can be gained from this process.
If you add up all the life years gained from a liver, a heart, two kidneys, a pancreas, lungs, it gets to about 54 life years gained for all those recipients for 24 hours work. That is a very good investment in terms of healthcare resources.Dr David Thomson, consultant transplant and critical care surgeon at the University of Cape Town, Groote Schuur hospital
While it is never easy to lose a loved one and so much goes into deciding what to do next, organ donation can be a way to bring something good out of a tragedy.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_36768647_a-doctor.html
More from Lifestyle
Having chest pains? Don't ignore it
A sharp, stabbing pain in the chest is not something to ignore. But when should you really be worried? Dr. Charl van Loggerenberg, the general manager for emergency medicine at Life Healthcare, told Zain Johnson about some of the scenarios one could possibly face.Read More
[PICS] Green Fashion: CPUT students show off fabulous eco-friendly designs
Students outside of fashion design also show off their talents at CPUT's green fashion show on Saturday evening.Read More
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay R520 million to 'House of Cards' producers
The American actor was cut from the hit series because of allegations of sexual misconduct.Read More
Guess who's going home?! Now-healthy dumpsite pup to be reunited with rescuer
Zola Mceka from Phillippi rescued the sickly puppy from a dumpsite two months ago and helped pay her vet bills.Read More
Why breastfeeding matters
Zain Johnson speaks to Dr Chantell Witten, child nutrition expert on World Breastfeeding Week and the importance and benefits of breastfeeding.Read More
Free entry to national parks announced for week in September
The dates have been announced for this year's South African National Parks Week, with free entry to 22 parks.Read More
Karin Kortje's new show tackles empowerment and the pursuit of dreams
Former Idols winner Karin Kortje talks about her role in the cabaret show 'Karin Kortje in Cabaret' with Zain Johnson.Read More
Zim chef serves up ‘braaivleis’ at Boris Johnson’s anniversary celebration
Lester Kiewit spoke to UK-based Zimbabwean chef, Simon Chiremba, about his mushrooming braai company.Read More
Shimansky launches Cape Town Ring – starting at R1,500
Lester Kiewit interviews Shimansky CEO - Yair Shimansky.Read More