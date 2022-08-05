Health and Wellness: What goes into organ donation?





Organ donation can save countless lives, but it can be difficult to work through this process with a grieving family.

Pippa Hudson spoke to Dr David Thomson - consultant transplant and critical care surgeon at the University of Cape Town, Groote Schuur hospital about the process of donating organs after death.

A common misconception when it comes to organ donation is that if you are a registered organ donor your organs will automatically be donated at the time of your death.

The reality of the situation is that going on the donation registry is an expression of intent, but your family will ultimately need to be approached about organ donation to make that decision on your behalf.

The doctors and transplant team cannot proceed with the donation unless they have received informed consent from the family to continue.

According to Dr Thomson, it is important to allocate resources to organ donation as so much can be gained from this process.

If you add up all the life years gained from a liver, a heart, two kidneys, a pancreas, lungs, it gets to about 54 life years gained for all those recipients for 24 hours work. That is a very good investment in terms of healthcare resources. Dr David Thomson, consultant transplant and critical care surgeon at the University of Cape Town, Groote Schuur hospital

While it is never easy to lose a loved one and so much goes into deciding what to do next, organ donation can be a way to bring something good out of a tragedy.

Listen to the audio above for more.