New BANA network aims to increase the slice of business for black ad agencies
Listen the conversation in the audio below:
Advertising industry legends have come together to launch a newly formed consortium aimed at ‘increasing the slice of business for black agencies'.
The 100% black-owned forum called the launch of the Black Agencies Network Association (BANA) was held at Sandton’s Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) on 4 August.
Award-winning advertising guru, Groovin Nchabeleng says the organisation aims to drive transformation in an industry that has remained largely unchanged post-apartheid.
The choice of black agencies is now far greater than it was before. These agencies are truly transformed and 100% black-owned and managed.Groovin Nchabalang, Chairperson - BANA
The launch of an entity like BANA has been a long time coming as this R50 billion-rand industry has remained untransformed and largely dominated by multinational agencies from other parts of the worldGroovin Nchabalang, Chairperson - BANA
We are doing this launch to collaborate as black agencies, we mentor each other and open up education to offer bursaries.Groovin Nchabalang, Chairperson - BANA
South African advertising does not reflect the demographics of the country currently, he adds.
It is inconceivable that we have allowed multinationals to subvert local black-owned agencies and tell us about our own stories. We have to finally take the initiative and allow South Africans to tell South African stories.Groovin Nchabalang, Chairperson - BANA
The event also honoured a host of advertising pioneers that helped transform the industry pre-1994 among them the likes of Peter Vundla, Beatrice Kubheka, Letepe Maisela, and Dimape Serenyane.
More from Business
Cape Town to get 700 social housing units near pricey CBD
Lester Kiewit interviews Anthea Houston of social housing company Communicare.Read More
Shimansky launches Cape Town Ring – starting at R1,500
Lester Kiewit interviews Shimansky CEO - Yair Shimansky.Read More
'Live a little PURA': how conscious branding catapulted Pura's success
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Pura beverages CEO, Greig Jansen, about the success of Pura in SA and overseas.Read More
Tech issues keep Capitec's app, online and cell banking platforms down
For the last 24 hours, Capitec clients have only been able to use their bank cards for transactions as all its banking channels have been completely down.Read More
Earning a passive income: The benefits of investing in shares vs property
Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money).Read More
HomeSweetHome: A lucky draw in new tourism campaign wins local travel discount
Tshokolo 'TP' Nchocho (CEO, Industrial Development Corporation) explains the Home Sweet Home promotion on The Money Show.Read More
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent'
Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money ShowRead More
Treasury boss calls for Bain blacklisting but 'that's not good enough' - Abedian
Bruce Whitfield interviews Treasury acting DG Ismail Momoniat and Pan-African Investment & Research Services' Dr Iraj Abedian.Read More
[LISTEN] Retirement is changing – soon your savings will become more accessible
Lester Kiewit interviews Blessing Utete, Managing Executive at Old Mutual Corporate Consultants.Read More