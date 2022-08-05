Shimansky launches Cape Town Ring – starting at R1,500
Covid-19 kneecapped the diamond industry, but even before the pandemic, there were noticeable shifts in buyers’ tastes.
Diamonds and fine jewels, for various reasons, are not as popular amongst young people as they are with older generations.
Millennials are marrying at a later age, thus delaying the purchase of engagement rings while tastes have evolved to include more alternative styles with semi-precious stones instead of diamonds.
Priorities have also changed, with many younger people considering the ethics of buying certain diamonds.
The diamond industry is responding to the changing tastes, with Shimansky SA unveiling their brand-new Cape Town Ring this week.
The Cape Town Ring starts at just under R1,500 for the silver one, with gold and platinum, and different diamond options also available.
It is really, really beautiful. It tugs at the heart of a Capetonian because it's in the design of Table Mountain… at the bottom, it is the ocean…Lester Kiewit, presenter - The Morning Review
Cape Town is a really special city compared to any other city in the world. Capetonians are really passionate about their city. The Cape Town ring… no matter where you go in the world, people will ask you about the ring…Yair Shimansky, CEO - Shimansky
You can buy the Cape Town Ring at the Shimansky store in the Clocktower at the V&A Waterfront.
All profits will go towards marketing Cape Town to the world.
Kiewit interviewed Shimansky - scroll up to listen.
More from Business
Cape Town to get 700 social housing units near pricey CBD
Lester Kiewit interviews Anthea Houston of social housing company Communicare.Read More
New BANA network aims to increase the slice of business for black ad agencies
Groovin Nchabeleng chats to Relebogile about a bigger market share for black agencies. The launch was held at Sandton's IDC.Read More
'Live a little PURA': how conscious branding catapulted Pura's success
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Pura beverages CEO, Greig Jansen, about the success of Pura in SA and overseas.Read More
Tech issues keep Capitec's app, online and cell banking platforms down
For the last 24 hours, Capitec clients have only been able to use their bank cards for transactions as all its banking channels have been completely down.Read More
Earning a passive income: The benefits of investing in shares vs property
Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money).Read More
HomeSweetHome: A lucky draw in new tourism campaign wins local travel discount
Tshokolo 'TP' Nchocho (CEO, Industrial Development Corporation) explains the Home Sweet Home promotion on The Money Show.Read More
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent'
Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money ShowRead More
Treasury boss calls for Bain blacklisting but 'that's not good enough' - Abedian
Bruce Whitfield interviews Treasury acting DG Ismail Momoniat and Pan-African Investment & Research Services' Dr Iraj Abedian.Read More
[LISTEN] Retirement is changing – soon your savings will become more accessible
Lester Kiewit interviews Blessing Utete, Managing Executive at Old Mutual Corporate Consultants.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Having chest pains? Don't ignore it
A sharp, stabbing pain in the chest is not something to ignore. But when should you really be worried? Dr. Charl van Loggerenberg, the general manager for emergency medicine at Life Healthcare, told Zain Johnson about some of the scenarios one could possibly face.Read More
[PICS] Green Fashion: CPUT students show off fabulous eco-friendly designs
Students outside of fashion design also show off their talents at CPUT's green fashion show on Saturday evening.Read More
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay R520 million to 'House of Cards' producers
The American actor was cut from the hit series because of allegations of sexual misconduct.Read More
Guess who's going home?! Now-healthy dumpsite pup to be reunited with rescuer
Zola Mceka from Phillippi rescued the sickly puppy from a dumpsite two months ago and helped pay her vet bills.Read More
Why breastfeeding matters
Zain Johnson speaks to Dr Chantell Witten, child nutrition expert on World Breastfeeding Week and the importance and benefits of breastfeeding.Read More
Free entry to national parks announced for week in September
The dates have been announced for this year's South African National Parks Week, with free entry to 22 parks.Read More
Karin Kortje's new show tackles empowerment and the pursuit of dreams
Former Idols winner Karin Kortje talks about her role in the cabaret show 'Karin Kortje in Cabaret' with Zain Johnson.Read More
Zim chef serves up ‘braaivleis’ at Boris Johnson’s anniversary celebration
Lester Kiewit spoke to UK-based Zimbabwean chef, Simon Chiremba, about his mushrooming braai company.Read More
Health and Wellness: What goes into organ donation?
Pippa Hudson spoke to Dr David Thomson - consultant transplant and critical care surgeon at the University of Cape Town, Groote Schuur hospital about the process of donating organs after death.Read More