Shimansky launches Cape Town Ring – starting at R1,500





Covid-19 kneecapped the diamond industry, but even before the pandemic, there were noticeable shifts in buyers’ tastes.

Diamonds and fine jewels, for various reasons, are not as popular amongst young people as they are with older generations.

Millennials are marrying at a later age, thus delaying the purchase of engagement rings while tastes have evolved to include more alternative styles with semi-precious stones instead of diamonds.

Priorities have also changed, with many younger people considering the ethics of buying certain diamonds.

The diamond industry is responding to the changing tastes, with Shimansky SA unveiling their brand-new Cape Town Ring this week.

The Cape Town Ring starts at just under R1,500 for the silver one, with gold and platinum, and different diamond options also available.

It is really, really beautiful. It tugs at the heart of a Capetonian because it's in the design of Table Mountain… at the bottom, it is the ocean… Lester Kiewit, presenter - The Morning Review

Cape Town is a really special city compared to any other city in the world. Capetonians are really passionate about their city. The Cape Town ring… no matter where you go in the world, people will ask you about the ring… Yair Shimansky, CEO - Shimansky

You can buy the Cape Town Ring at the Shimansky store in the Clocktower at the V&A Waterfront.

All profits will go towards marketing Cape Town to the world.

Kiewit interviewed Shimansky - scroll up to listen.