Mkhwebane hearing: 'Court rulings are opinions and not true', says Mpofu
Court rulings against suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane are just opinions and should be relied on as facts.
That is according to her defense lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu, during the Section 194 Inquiry into suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.
The committee had the former South African Revenue Service (Sars) deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay, as the latest witness to have taken the stand on Friday. Pillay testified virtually abroad from Netherlands.
In 2019, Mkhwebane released her report finding that Pravin Gordhan had acted improperly when he approved the early pension payout of the former Sars deputy commissioner.
The evidence leader, advocate Nazreen Bawa, took Pillay through the court judgments with rulings that set aside Mkhwebane's reports against him.
702's Tshidi Madia speaks to Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger.
It has been quite heavy that cross examination and Pillay is testifying virtually from an overseas location we believe it to be the Netherlands. What has much been put to parliament today, to which Mpofu has taken a particular exception, that Pillay relying on court judgments against the public protector which the court found she has acted in a manner of bias against Pillay.Lindsay Dentlinger, Parliamentary reporter - Eyewitness News
To Mpofu’s view, these are nearly opinions of the court and that they couldn’t be relied on as facts as many of these judgements contain information that is absolutely not true, and the public protector will testify later on.Lindsay Dentlinger, Parliamentary reporter - Eyewitness News
It is quite tense and highly unlikely that they are going to wrap up the testimony of Pillay today.Lindsay Dentlinger, Parliamentary reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : Mkhwebane hearing: 'Court rulings are opinions and not true', says Mpofu
