'We’ve normalised what is abnormal' - Maimane on crime in SA





Across the country we have seen horrific incidents of crime, and it seems no one is immune from these threats to our safety.

Amy MacIver spoke to South African politician and businessman Mmusi Maimane who was robbed in Cape Town on Wednesday, when three gunmen stormed the bar.

Maimane is calling for a renewed fight against crime saying that we need to ensure that criminals are caught and brought to justice.

In many ways it is quite a traumatising experience, but you recognise how we’ve normalised what is abnormal in this country, which is crime and the fact that citizens don’t feel safe. I truly believe we have to do more, we have to work harder at making sure people can live their freedoms in this country. Mmusi Maimane, South African politician and businessman

He said that security and policing are fundamental rights in this country and the situation needs to change.

