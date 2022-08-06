Tap water discoloured? Boil your water until fault is fixed - City of Cape Town
Tap water in parts of Cape Town is currently discoloured.
The City's advised residents of affected suburbs to boil their water before drinking it or using it for food preparation and cooking "until further notice".
It says the problem is the result of a technical fault at the Faure Water Treatment Plant caused by ongoing power cuts.
"... recent phases of load-shedding caused limited operational hours of the sludge handling process. This part of the treatment process cannot be augmented by generator capacity due to high energy demand."
The affected areas are primarily south of the N2.
They reach from Strand through Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain, Philippi to Plumstead and down into the Southern suburbs as far as about Muizenburg.
Click here to see the detailed list of the affected suburbs.
The City gives three options to treat discoloured water:
- Boil the water for at least one minute, allow it to cool down and store it in clean, sanitised and sealed containers.
- Use household bleach (like Jik) to disinfect water. The World Health Organization recommends adding 5 millilitres (1 teaspoon) of unperfumed household bleach to 25 litres of water. Let the water stand for at least 30 minutes before using it.
- Use water disinfection tablets. Follow the instructions prescribed by the respective manufacturers to ensure the safety of the water for drinking purposes.
The City says supply from the Faure plant has been stopped, and the affected areas are being fed water from Blackheath Reservoir.
Water quality in this part of the supply network is expected to normalise over the next few days as they work to resolve the problem.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_42136725_open-outdoor-faucet-wasted-water-.html
More from Local
[PICS] Green Fashion: CPUT students show off fabulous eco-friendly designs
Students outside of fashion design also show off their talents at CPUT's green fashion show on Saturday evening.Read More
Guess who's going home?! Now-healthy dumpsite pup to be reunited with rescuer
Zola Mceka from Phillippi rescued the sickly puppy from a dumpsite two months ago and helped pay her vet bills.Read More
WLC director Seeham Samaai leading the feminist revolution in the legal field
Zain Johnson speaks to Seeham Samaai, the director of the Women's Legal Centre on 'The Profile' this week.Read More
[VIDEOS] Trucks, tanker catch alight after 'horrific' N3 crash
A section of the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal was closed off on Friday night after an accident involving multiple vehicles.Read More
Cape Town to get 700 social housing units near pricey CBD
Lester Kiewit interviews Anthea Houston of social housing company Communicare.Read More
'We’ve normalised what is abnormal' - Maimane on crime in SA
Amy MacIver spoke to South African politician and businessman Mmusi Maimane who was robbed in Cape Town on Wednesday, when three gunmen stormed the bar.Read More
Mkhwebane hearing: 'Court rulings are opinions and not true', says Mpofu
Tshidi Madia speaks to Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger, for more.Read More
ANC police march: ‘We make the laws, we expect them to be enforced’ - Makhubela
Tshidi Madia speaks to Lesego Makhubela, ANC Gauteng spokesperson, on why the governing party decided to march to various police stations on Thursday.Read More
Ekurhuleni mayor promises to write off electricity debt of Tembisa households
Tshidi Madia speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Nokukhanya Mntambo, about the latest in Tembisa.Read More