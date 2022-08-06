Karin Kortje's new show tackles empowerment and the pursuit of dreams
Former Idols winner Karin Kortje talks about her role in the show 'Karin Kortje in Cabaret'.
The show, which is part of the Artscape Women's Humanities Arts Festival, starts its run at the theatre on 5 August until the 27th of August.
The show also stars Zeldene McDonald and the two have promised song, dance and glamour.
Tickets cost R150 and can be purchased at Computicket or at the Artscape Theatre.
It's a beautiful story and the reason that it resonates with me is because I come from a small town and I had a dream where I wanted to pursue music and I came to the big city with all the lights and everything and got caught up in all this glitz and glam and had to learn the hard way how to empower myself again, how to find my purpose in life and I think that's why this story is so important for me to tell because I can live through that dream.Karin Kortje - star of 'Karin Kortje in Cabaret'
