Free entry to national parks announced for week in September
South African National Parks Week will take place from 11 to 16 September this year.
Free entry applies to just about all the national parks managed by SANParks from Monday to Friday.
You will need to produce a valid South African identity document to enjoy a free day visit.
As usual, Boulders Penguin Colony and the Table Mountain Cableway in Table Mountain National Park are excluded.
Some of the parks will be extending the week to include the weekend, says SANParks.
Some of the parks will be extending the week to include the weekend. For individual park dates and participating parks please visit: https://t.co/UwKLQn042j https://t.co/NqdGBiC7ru— SANParks (@SANParks) August 5, 2022
Click here to see the list of the 22 parks included in SA National Parks Week.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/geoffsp/geoffsp1611/geoffsp161100015/67676409-landscape-of-orange-white-daisies-with-sea-background-in-west-coast-national-park.jpg
More from Lifestyle
Having chest pains? Don't ignore it
A sharp, stabbing pain in the chest is not something to ignore. But when should you really be worried? Dr. Charl van Loggerenberg, the general manager for emergency medicine at Life Healthcare, told Zain Johnson about some of the scenarios one could possibly face.Read More
[PICS] Green Fashion: CPUT students show off fabulous eco-friendly designs
Students outside of fashion design also show off their talents at CPUT's green fashion show on Saturday evening.Read More
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay R520 million to 'House of Cards' producers
The American actor was cut from the hit series because of allegations of sexual misconduct.Read More
Guess who's going home?! Now-healthy dumpsite pup to be reunited with rescuer
Zola Mceka from Phillippi rescued the sickly puppy from a dumpsite two months ago and helped pay her vet bills.Read More
Why breastfeeding matters
Zain Johnson speaks to Dr Chantell Witten, child nutrition expert on World Breastfeeding Week and the importance and benefits of breastfeeding.Read More
Karin Kortje's new show tackles empowerment and the pursuit of dreams
Former Idols winner Karin Kortje talks about her role in the cabaret show 'Karin Kortje in Cabaret' with Zain Johnson.Read More
Zim chef serves up ‘braaivleis’ at Boris Johnson’s anniversary celebration
Lester Kiewit spoke to UK-based Zimbabwean chef, Simon Chiremba, about his mushrooming braai company.Read More
Health and Wellness: What goes into organ donation?
Pippa Hudson spoke to Dr David Thomson - consultant transplant and critical care surgeon at the University of Cape Town, Groote Schuur hospital about the process of donating organs after death.Read More
Shimansky launches Cape Town Ring – starting at R1,500
Lester Kiewit interviews Shimansky CEO - Yair Shimansky.Read More