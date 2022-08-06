Free entry to national parks announced for week in September





South African National Parks Week will take place from 11 to 16 September this year.

Free entry applies to just about all the national parks managed by SANParks from Monday to Friday.

You will need to produce a valid South African identity document to enjoy a free day visit.

Image of spring flowers in the West Coast National Park. Picture: @geoffsp/123rf.com

As usual, Boulders Penguin Colony and the Table Mountain Cableway in Table Mountain National Park are excluded.

Some of the parks will be extending the week to include the weekend, says SANParks.

Click here to see the list of the 22 parks included in SA National Parks Week.