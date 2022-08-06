[VIDEOS] Trucks, tanker catch alight after 'horrific' N3 crash
A section of the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal was closed off on Friday night after an accident involving multiple vehicles.
Emergency services rushed to the scene near the Mariannhill Toll Plaza, where at least three trucks and a tanker caught fire after the crash.
The Durban-bound carriageway near the toll plaza was closed.
eNCA reports that KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services have since confirmed that one person has died and another has been airlifted to hospital in critical condition.
KZN - #ALERT N3 East (Durban bound): AVOID the run into Mariannhill plaza - exit to the M13 at Keyridge and go via Fields Hill / Pinetown via @AlsParamedics pic.twitter.com/J6SqEqwPhG— TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) August 5, 2022
An update from TrafficSA says the Mariannhill Plaza backlog has now been cleared.
A video it posted shows the damage caused to the section of the N3.
KZN - N3 East (Update): Traffic that was stuck before Mariannhill plaza is being cleared past the scene #TruckCrash pic.twitter.com/K34Fsi6hpv— TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) August 6, 2022
Source : https://twitter.com/TrafficSA/status/1555605575295188998
