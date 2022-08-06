[VIDEOS] Trucks, tanker catch alight after 'horrific' N3 crash





Screengrab from video of N3 accident, 5 August 2022, posted by TrafficSA @TrafficSA

A section of the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal was closed off on Friday night after an accident involving multiple vehicles.

Emergency services rushed to the scene near the Mariannhill Toll Plaza, where at least three trucks and a tanker caught fire after the crash.

The Durban-bound carriageway near the toll plaza was closed.

eNCA reports that KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services have since confirmed that one person has died and another has been airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

KZN - #ALERT N3 East (Durban bound): AVOID the run into Mariannhill plaza - exit to the M13 at Keyridge and go via Fields Hill / Pinetown via @AlsParamedics pic.twitter.com/J6SqEqwPhG — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) August 5, 2022

An update from TrafficSA says the Mariannhill Plaza backlog has now been cleared.

A video it posted shows the damage caused to the section of the N3.