Guess who's going home?! Now-healthy dumpsite pup to be reunited with rescuer





Some stories do have a happy ending.

Zola Mceka from Phillippi hit the headlines when he rescued a sickly puppy from a dumpsite two months ago.

The animal lover "surrendered" the pup to the care of the Animal Welfare Society of SA (AWS) on the understanding that he'd be able to visit her every day.

Phillipi man rescues dog from dump, pledges his all to pay her vet bills

Despite his own limited means, Mceka pledged R20 a week to help pay for the required medical treatment.

Hundreds of people offered to help foot the vet bill in response to a post on the AWS Facebook page.

And now little Amari (meaning "strength") is ready to go home - to her beloved rescuer!

Keep your eyes peeled - the AWS has promised an update on Monday.