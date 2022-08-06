Kevin Spacey ordered to pay R520 million to 'House of Cards' producers
American actor Kevin Spacey has been ordered to pay around R520 million ($31 million) to the producers of the hit Netflix series, House of Cards.
The disgraced Hollywood star lost his Los Angeles court appeal, to overturn an arbitration award ruling, handed down last November.
Spacey starred in House of Cards for five seasons before being cut from the show, due to allegations of sexual misconduct. He denies the allegations.
RELATED: Kevin Spacey due in UK court again to face sexual assault charges
Producers MRC argue they lost millions in profits after they had to remove the Oscar winner from his central role as Frank Underwood.
Spacey is also facing charges of sexual assault in the UK.
For more detail, read the BBC article here.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/samaro/samaro1404/samaro140400158/27694483-new-york-ny-usa-april-21-2014-actor-kevin-spacey-attends-tribeca-talks-after-the-movie-now-in-the-wi.jpg
