[PICS] Green Fashion: CPUT students show off fabulous eco-friendly designs

Students have spent "weeks" crafting their eco-friendly designs for a green fashion show at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT).

It's all about environmental awareness and creating a space for students also outside of fashion design to show off their talents, says Student Development Officer Melani-Ann Hara.

The creation of Environmental Management student Alex Bukasa is one example of this inter-disciplinary approach. He used plastic and unused fabric in the design of his garment.

Wakuenda Alex Bukasa, Environmental Management student at CPUT - image supplied

The Green Campus Initiative Fashion Show starts at 5pm on Saturday at CPUT's Bellville Campus Sports Hall. The aim of the show, is to demonstrate how materials can be re-used.

It's also to create a social space for students to connect after COVID.... and learn about how they can reduce, re-use and recycle. Melani-Ann Hara, Student Development Officer - Cape Peninsula University of Technology

