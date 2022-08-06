Boks outplay the All Blacks in Mbombela

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:20
TESSA DOOMS: Activist Exchange event (on Women’s day) – Rivonia Circle explains
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tessa Dooms - Independent Social Analyst at ...
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Early pregnancy in South Africa is a crisis. That's the #RealMaternityIssue - Amnesty International shares the facts
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marike Keller - South Africa researcher at Amnesty International
Today at 10:05
BBC Outlook with Rich Preston
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rich Preston
Today at 10:15
Record sale of Jumbo the Bull
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:30
Access to early Cancer detection in low-income areas.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Abeda Steenkamp
Today at 11:05
In The Chair: Amy Kleinhans Curd
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Amy Kleinhans-Curd
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Load shedding continues to degrade SA's water infrastructure' Africa Melane spoke to professor Anthony Turton from the Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State a... 8 August 2022 8:43 AM
Cape Town residents urged to use water sparingly after lower July rainfall Mayco member for water and sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, said that they were hoping that August would bring much-needed rainfall 8 August 2022 8:40 AM
[WATCH] Hilarious ad shows Springboks are not only winners on the field A Springbok-MTN ad showcases the national rugby team's acting skills, to hilarious effect. 7 August 2022 1:12 PM
View all Local
Mkhwebane hearing: 'Court rulings are opinions and not true', says Mpofu Tshidi Madia speaks to Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger, for more. 5 August 2022 9:17 PM
Treasury boss calls for Bain blacklisting but 'that's not good enough' - Abedian Bruce Whitfield interviews Treasury acting DG Ismail Momoniat and Pan-African Investment & Research Services' Dr Iraj Abedian. 4 August 2022 7:04 PM
'No regrets': Makashule Gana the latest black leader to quit the DA Makashule Gana did not say which political formation he would be joining except to quip that he would be part of an emerging gener... 4 August 2022 9:02 AM
View all Politics
How gender pay gap leaves women underisured compared to men Africa Melane spoke to the product actuary at Sanlam Individual Life, Karen Bongers, about a study they conducted showing that the... 8 August 2022 9:20 AM
How COVID-19 shifted the global mindset away from owning and towards renting Zain Johnson speaks to communications officer for Adoozy Power, Mathabo Sekhonyana, about the global shift from the ownership mode... 7 August 2022 2:37 PM
And on the 7th day Eskom said: 'Let there be light' The power utility said the suspension of load shedding is due to an improvement in the generation capacity and the lower weekend d... 7 August 2022 11:35 AM
View all Business
Updating your property plans before selling? Here's what you should know Africa Melane speaks to CEO at Fitzanne Estates, Pearl Scheltema, about what you need to know about updating your property plans i... 8 August 2022 7:22 AM
How you can start the process of healing childhood trauma as an adult - expert Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane to give us the tips and tricks on how to deal with child... 7 August 2022 9:29 PM
All of Muizenberg beach open again after sewer pump station failure resolved Zain Johnson gets an update from Dr Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation at the City of Cape Town. 7 August 2022 12:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
The future of SA Rugby is looking good - Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira Former Springbok player Tendai Mtawarira has encouraged young, talented players from all walks of life, to grab every opportunity... 7 August 2022 9:56 AM
Boks outplay the All Blacks in Mbombela The Springboks have convincingly beaten the All Blacks in Mbombela 26-10. The All Blacks were never in the game, basically on the... 6 August 2022 7:38 PM
Cape Town-based Banyana players celebrated at Athlone Stadium after Wafcon win It was a carnival-like atmosphere at the Athlone Stadium as hundreds of football fans wanted to catch a glimpse of some of the sta... 5 August 2022 8:02 AM
View all Sport
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay R520 million to 'House of Cards' producers The American actor was cut from the hit series because of allegations of sexual misconduct. 6 August 2022 3:35 PM
Warner Bros bins Batgirl months before release, after spending $70 million Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 August 2022 10:42 AM
Labia Theatre back to selling out many shows Lester Kiewit spoke to Labia Theatre owner Ludi Kraus. 2 August 2022 2:36 PM
View all Entertainment
[PICS] Lost beluga whale in Seine near Paris, scientists desperate to save it Time is running out to save the beluga whale in the River Seine, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey on Weekend Breakfast. 7 August 2022 2:53 PM
German politicians split on train subsidy as expiry looms Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Kassandra Sundt to reflect on Germany's train subsidy initiative. 5 August 2022 11:26 AM
NBA star Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russia for 0.7g of weed oil Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 5 August 2022 11:23 AM
View all World
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
Local soup kitchen feeds thousands weekly, receives R120K donation from Dis-Chem Magda's Soup Kitchen in Paarl is a recipient of R120 000 courtesy of The Dis-Chem Foundation. 1 August 2022 9:51 AM
Meet Sandiso Hlalaphi - sales consultant by day, long distance runner by night A sales consultant that runs long distances to clear his head,. Sandiso Hlalaphi breaks down how running changed his life. 28 July 2022 5:40 PM
View all Africa
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent' Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money Show 4 August 2022 7:40 PM
[LISTEN] Crazy stuff feels normal in South Africa What is “normality” in South Africa? Lester Kiewit laments the situation in our country right now. 4 August 2022 4:46 PM
Mandy Wiener: What’s cooking in the country? Ominous signs of July unrest repeat There have been ominous warnings issued in South Africa over the past few weeks, like glaring red flags that are nearly impossible... 4 August 2022 6:00 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Boks outplay the All Blacks in Mbombela

6 August 2022 7:38 PM
by Ray White
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby Championship
All Blacks

The Springboks have convincingly beaten the All Blacks in Mbombela 26-10. The All Blacks were never in the game, basically on the backfoot – making basic mistakes and struggling under the high ball. Pollard added to the visitors’ agony with a penalty in the last ten minutes.

JOHANNESBURG - The Springboks have convincingly beaten the All Blacks in Mbombela 26-10.

The home side got off to a great first 20 minutes, with a try from Kurt-Lee Arendse. Handre Pollard was quick to convert and then had a follow-up penalty.

There was an early blow to the Boks, with Faf de Klerk taken off on a mobile stretcher – he then failed a head injury assessment. After 16 minutes, the visitors had made 30 tackles and the Boks 13, a clear sign of the Boks' onslaught.

Malcolm Marx – playing his 50th Test – was devastating against the All Black when winning the ball. The visitors were unable to breach the Boks’ rush defence. But they managed to score one penalty in the first half, with a perfect kick by Jordie Barrett.

The Boks stepped up the pressure early in the second half with Pollard slotting another penalty and then a drop goal.

The All Blacks were never in the game, basically on the back foot, making basic mistakes and struggling under the high ball. Pollard added to the visitors’ agony with a penalty in the last ten minutes.

Thereafter Kurt-Lee Arendse was then also taken off on a mobile stretcher after an illegal aerial contest.

The All Blacks’ Shannon Frizell did manage to cross the line in the dying moments but it was too little, too late. This was also because Willie le Roux responded with a try.

Man of the match was Malcom Marx.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has been under pressure for a win, with reports that his job is on the line after a poor performance versus Ireland.

The official attendance figures stood at 42 367 – all witness to the Bok victory in Mbombela. The two sides meet again in Johannesburg next Saturday.


This article first appeared on EWN : Boks outplay the All Blacks in Mbombela




6 August 2022 7:38 PM
by Ray White
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby Championship
All Blacks

More from Sport

'The job is not done yet': Kolisi not getting carried away with All Blacks win

8 August 2022 6:35 AM

The Springboks produced their most dominant performance against the All Blacks in recent memory to record their first victory against the visitors on home soil in eight years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Veteran Daryl Impey takes silver medal for Team SA at Commonwealth Games

8 August 2022 6:15 AM

The 37-year-old Impey, who missed out on this year's Tour de France due to COVID-19, finished the race in a time of 3hr 28min 29sec behind race winner Aaron Gate of New Zealand. Scotland's Finn Crocket finished in third.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Hilarious ad shows Springboks are not only winners on the field

7 August 2022 1:12 PM

A Springbok-MTN ad showcases the national rugby team's acting skills, to hilarious effect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The future of SA Rugby is looking good - Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira

7 August 2022 9:56 AM

Former Springbok player Tendai Mtawarira has encouraged young, talented players from all walks of life, to grab every opportunity they have to better themselves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town-based Banyana players celebrated at Athlone Stadium after Wafcon win

5 August 2022 8:02 AM

It was a carnival-like atmosphere at the Athlone Stadium as hundreds of football fans wanted to catch a glimpse of some of the stars of the class of 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Veteran sprinter Ntutu captures gold for SA at Commonwealth Games

5 August 2022 6:08 AM

Veteran Paralympic sprinter Ndodomzi Ntutu claimed the gold medal for South Africa in the men's T11/12 100m final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town to host homecoming event for Banyana Banyana

4 August 2022 4:02 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, about the city’s plans to honour the team.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sepp Blatter was right, the future of football is feminine: Desiree Ellis

4 August 2022 11:54 AM

Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis joined Lester Kiewit to discuss Banyana Banyana's feats and preparation ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's Word Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's Simbine, Du Toit claim silver medals at Commonwealth Games

4 August 2022 5:59 AM

South African sprinter Akani Simbine ran a time of 10.13 in the men's 100m final to snatch the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Wednesday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why equal pay in men's and women's sport lies in sponsorship support

3 August 2022 11:40 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the founder of Badgers Football Academy - Romaney Pinnock and editor of Bets Central - Carl Lewis, about the challenges and pay disparity that exist in women's professional sport in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

UPDATE: Cape Town water safe to drink- precautionary 'boil notice' lifted

Local

How COVID-19 shifted the global mindset away from owning and towards renting

Business

'The job is not done yet': Kolisi not getting carried away with All Blacks win

Sport

'Load shedding continues to degrade SA's water infrastructure'

Local

Local Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Cape Town residents urged to use water sparingly after lower July rainfall

8 August 2022 8:40 AM

SAJBD criticises Dirco for condemning Israel for Gaza violence, Russia silence

8 August 2022 8:10 AM

Remembering Marikana: YCL, Cosatu Young Workers to march to Union Buildings

8 August 2022 8:01 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA