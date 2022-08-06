Boks outplay the All Blacks in Mbombela
JOHANNESBURG - The Springboks have convincingly beaten the All Blacks in Mbombela 26-10.
The home side got off to a great first 20 minutes, with a try from Kurt-Lee Arendse. Handre Pollard was quick to convert and then had a follow-up penalty.
There was an early blow to the Boks, with Faf de Klerk taken off on a mobile stretcher – he then failed a head injury assessment. After 16 minutes, the visitors had made 30 tackles and the Boks 13, a clear sign of the Boks' onslaught.
Malcolm Marx – playing his 50th Test – was devastating against the All Black when winning the ball. The visitors were unable to breach the Boks’ rush defence. But they managed to score one penalty in the first half, with a perfect kick by Jordie Barrett.
The Boks stepped up the pressure early in the second half with Pollard slotting another penalty and then a drop goal.
The All Blacks were never in the game, basically on the back foot, making basic mistakes and struggling under the high ball. Pollard added to the visitors’ agony with a penalty in the last ten minutes.
Thereafter Kurt-Lee Arendse was then also taken off on a mobile stretcher after an illegal aerial contest.
The All Blacks’ Shannon Frizell did manage to cross the line in the dying moments but it was too little, too late. This was also because Willie le Roux responded with a try.
Man of the match was Malcom Marx.
All Blacks coach Ian Foster has been under pressure for a win, with reports that his job is on the line after a poor performance versus Ireland.
The official attendance figures stood at 42 367 – all witness to the Bok victory in Mbombela. The two sides meet again in Johannesburg next Saturday.
This article first appeared on EWN : Boks outplay the All Blacks in Mbombela
More from Sport
'The job is not done yet': Kolisi not getting carried away with All Blacks win
The Springboks produced their most dominant performance against the All Blacks in recent memory to record their first victory against the visitors on home soil in eight years.Read More
Veteran Daryl Impey takes silver medal for Team SA at Commonwealth Games
The 37-year-old Impey, who missed out on this year's Tour de France due to COVID-19, finished the race in a time of 3hr 28min 29sec behind race winner Aaron Gate of New Zealand. Scotland's Finn Crocket finished in third.Read More
[WATCH] Hilarious ad shows Springboks are not only winners on the field
A Springbok-MTN ad showcases the national rugby team's acting skills, to hilarious effect.Read More
The future of SA Rugby is looking good - Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira
Former Springbok player Tendai Mtawarira has encouraged young, talented players from all walks of life, to grab every opportunity they have to better themselves.Read More
Cape Town-based Banyana players celebrated at Athlone Stadium after Wafcon win
It was a carnival-like atmosphere at the Athlone Stadium as hundreds of football fans wanted to catch a glimpse of some of the stars of the class of 2022.Read More
Veteran sprinter Ntutu captures gold for SA at Commonwealth Games
Veteran Paralympic sprinter Ndodomzi Ntutu claimed the gold medal for South Africa in the men's T11/12 100m final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday night.Read More
City of Cape Town to host homecoming event for Banyana Banyana
Pippa Hudson speaks to Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, about the city’s plans to honour the team.Read More
Sepp Blatter was right, the future of football is feminine: Desiree Ellis
Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis joined Lester Kiewit to discuss Banyana Banyana's feats and preparation ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's Word Cup.Read More
SA's Simbine, Du Toit claim silver medals at Commonwealth Games
South African sprinter Akani Simbine ran a time of 10.13 in the men's 100m final to snatch the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Wednesday night.Read More
Why equal pay in men's and women's sport lies in sponsorship support
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the founder of Badgers Football Academy - Romaney Pinnock and editor of Bets Central - Carl Lewis, about the challenges and pay disparity that exist in women's professional sport in South Africa.Read More