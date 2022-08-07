The future of SA Rugby is looking good - Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira
CAPE TOWN - Former Springbok player Tendai Mtawarira says the future of SA Rugby is looking good. This follows the Boks' victory against the All Blacks on Saturday night.
The Beast - as he's affectionately known, said if there are constant workshops, adequate training facilities and mentors, then the Boks will reign supreme for many decades.
Mtawarira has encouraged young, talented players from all walks of life, to grab every opportunity they have to better themselves.
“My advice to youngsters in the rural areas is obviously...mentorship. It is really important to find somebody. When you’re young...you can be confined in. If you have any struggles, you can get assistance.”
He said they should consider mentors outside of sport as well.
“It doesn’t have to be someone from a rugby point of view because I think the mentor part also plays a key role and also looking for facilities you know to train and also trying to follow some kind of diet.”
He encourages all young people to further their studies by applying for scholarships.
And he said they should never forget when they make it big, to give back to their communities.
👍 Match report: The Boks were too good for New Zealand on the night, sealing a 16-point win in the Lowveld - more here: https://t.co/PP1F8q05GX#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #RSAvNZL #CastleRugbyChampionship pic.twitter.com/BBEVKax401— Springboks (@Springboks) August 6, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : The future of SA Rugby is looking good - Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN.
More from Sport
'The job is not done yet': Kolisi not getting carried away with All Blacks win
The Springboks produced their most dominant performance against the All Blacks in recent memory to record their first victory against the visitors on home soil in eight years.Read More
Veteran Daryl Impey takes silver medal for Team SA at Commonwealth Games
The 37-year-old Impey, who missed out on this year's Tour de France due to COVID-19, finished the race in a time of 3hr 28min 29sec behind race winner Aaron Gate of New Zealand. Scotland's Finn Crocket finished in third.Read More
[WATCH] Hilarious ad shows Springboks are not only winners on the field
A Springbok-MTN ad showcases the national rugby team's acting skills, to hilarious effect.Read More
Boks outplay the All Blacks in Mbombela
The Springboks have convincingly beaten the All Blacks in Mbombela 26-10. The All Blacks were never in the game, basically on the backfoot – making basic mistakes and struggling under the high ball. Pollard added to the visitors’ agony with a penalty in the last ten minutes.Read More
Cape Town-based Banyana players celebrated at Athlone Stadium after Wafcon win
It was a carnival-like atmosphere at the Athlone Stadium as hundreds of football fans wanted to catch a glimpse of some of the stars of the class of 2022.Read More
Veteran sprinter Ntutu captures gold for SA at Commonwealth Games
Veteran Paralympic sprinter Ndodomzi Ntutu claimed the gold medal for South Africa in the men's T11/12 100m final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday night.Read More
City of Cape Town to host homecoming event for Banyana Banyana
Pippa Hudson speaks to Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, about the city’s plans to honour the team.Read More
Sepp Blatter was right, the future of football is feminine: Desiree Ellis
Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis joined Lester Kiewit to discuss Banyana Banyana's feats and preparation ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's Word Cup.Read More
SA's Simbine, Du Toit claim silver medals at Commonwealth Games
South African sprinter Akani Simbine ran a time of 10.13 in the men's 100m final to snatch the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Wednesday night.Read More
Why equal pay in men's and women's sport lies in sponsorship support
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the founder of Badgers Football Academy - Romaney Pinnock and editor of Bets Central - Carl Lewis, about the challenges and pay disparity that exist in women's professional sport in South Africa.Read More