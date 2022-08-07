All of Muizenberg beach open again after sewer pump station failure resolved





- All of Muizenberg beach is open again after the City resolved a sewer pump station failure

- The stretch between Muizenberg pavilion and Sunset beach was closed on Wednesday as a precautionary measure

An aerial view of Muizenberg Beach in Cape Town. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.

Cape Town's beautiful beaches are regularly affected by breakdowns at the city's ageing sewer pump stations.

Wednesday (3 August) saw a partial closure of Muizenberg beach between the pavilion and Sunrise Beach.

The City said this was a precautionary measure after a pump station failure impacted the mouth of the Zandvlei estuary.

The affected stretch of beach has now been re-opened says Dr Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation.

"We've managed to be able to sort out our pump issues at that particular pump station in Clifton Road."

Ongoing load shedding is part of the problem Dr Badroodien tells Zain Johnson on Weekend Breakfast.

The City also has to work on upgrading waste water treatment plants, many of which were built decades ago.

When most of them were built, they never included things like screens to prevent solids from making their way into the pump and then jamming the pump. Dr Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation - City of Cape Town

Dr Badroodien says the City has set aside about R529 million this financial year alone for pump station upgrades and repairs.

It is also investing in additional security measures like building concrete walls around the facilities to protect them from vandalism and being used for illegal electricity connections.

He gives the assurance that water from various sources is regularly tested.

When specific pollution incidents do happen when unfortunately some pump stations break down, environmental health is quickly on the scene to make that area safe and collect water that then gets tested. We have a proactive and reactive approach to this . Dr Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation - City of Cape Town

