All of Muizenberg beach open again after sewer pump station failure resolved
- All of Muizenberg beach is open again after the City resolved a sewer pump station failure
- The stretch between Muizenberg pavilion and Sunset beach was closed on Wednesday as a precautionary measure
Cape Town's beautiful beaches are regularly affected by breakdowns at the city's ageing sewer pump stations.
Wednesday (3 August) saw a partial closure of Muizenberg beach between the pavilion and Sunrise Beach.
The City said this was a precautionary measure after a pump station failure impacted the mouth of the Zandvlei estuary.
RELATED: Clifton 4th Beach reopens after latest failure of sewage pumps
The affected stretch of beach has now been re-opened says Dr Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation.
"We've managed to be able to sort out our pump issues at that particular pump station in Clifton Road."
Ongoing load shedding is part of the problem Dr Badroodien tells Zain Johnson on Weekend Breakfast.
The City also has to work on upgrading waste water treatment plants, many of which were built decades ago.
When most of them were built, they never included things like screens to prevent solids from making their way into the pump and then jamming the pump.Dr Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation - City of Cape Town
Dr Badroodien says the City has set aside about R529 million this financial year alone for pump station upgrades and repairs.
It is also investing in additional security measures like building concrete walls around the facilities to protect them from vandalism and being used for illegal electricity connections.
He gives the assurance that water from various sources is regularly tested.
When specific pollution incidents do happen when unfortunately some pump stations break down, environmental health is quickly on the scene to make that area safe and collect water that then gets tested. We have a proactive and reactive approach to this .Dr Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation - City of Cape Town
Scroll up to listen to the interview
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_134157757_looking-down-at-muizenberg-beach-and-people-surfing.html?vti=lnou45fudshvbb9tlm-1-26
More from Local
'Load shedding continues to degrade SA's water infrastructure'
Africa Melane spoke to professor Anthony Turton from the Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State about the impact of load shedding on water quality.Read More
Cape Town residents urged to use water sparingly after lower July rainfall
Mayco member for water and sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, said that they were hoping that August would bring much-needed rainfallRead More
[WATCH] Hilarious ad shows Springboks are not only winners on the field
A Springbok-MTN ad showcases the national rugby team's acting skills, to hilarious effect.Read More
UPDATE: Cape Town water safe to drink- precautionary 'boil notice' lifted
The City says the problem that caused discoloured water in large parts of Cape Town has been resolved.Read More
[PICS] Green Fashion: CPUT students show off fabulous eco-friendly designs
Students outside of fashion design also show off their talents at CPUT's green fashion show on Saturday evening.Read More
Guess who's going home?! Now-healthy dumpsite pup to be reunited with rescuer
Zola Mceka from Phillippi rescued the sickly puppy from a dumpsite two months ago and helped pay her vet bills.Read More
WLC director Seeham Samaai leading the feminist revolution in the legal field
Zain Johnson speaks to Seeham Samaai, the director of the Women's Legal Centre on 'The Profile' this week.Read More
[VIDEOS] Trucks, tanker catch alight after 'horrific' N3 crash
A section of the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal was closed off on Friday night after an accident involving multiple vehicles.Read More
Tap water discoloured? Boil your water until fault is fixed - City of Cape Town
The City's issued a precautionary 'boil notice' across parts of Cape Town after power cuts caused a fault at the Faure plant.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Updating your property plans before selling? Here's what you should know
Africa Melane speaks to CEO at Fitzanne Estates, Pearl Scheltema, about what you need to know about updating your property plans if you are looking at selling or purchasing.Read More
How you can start the process of healing childhood trauma as an adult - expert
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane to give us the tips and tricks on how to deal with childhood trauma as an adult.Read More
[WATCH] Hilarious ad shows Springboks are not only winners on the field
A Springbok-MTN ad showcases the national rugby team's acting skills, to hilarious effect.Read More
The new Civic RS: 'Honda have upped their game for the Civic, I love this car'
Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson takes the top-end new Honda Civic RS sedan for a spin.Read More
Having chest pains? Don't ignore it
A sharp, stabbing pain in the chest is not something to ignore. But when should you really be worried? Dr. Charl van Loggerenberg, the general manager for emergency medicine at Life Healthcare, told Zain Johnson about some of the scenarios one could possibly face.Read More
[PICS] Green Fashion: CPUT students show off fabulous eco-friendly designs
Students outside of fashion design also show off their talents at CPUT's green fashion show on Saturday evening.Read More
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay R520 million to 'House of Cards' producers
The American actor was cut from the hit series because of allegations of sexual misconduct.Read More
Guess who's going home?! Now-healthy dumpsite pup to be reunited with rescuer
Zola Mceka from Phillippi rescued the sickly puppy from a dumpsite two months ago and helped pay her vet bills.Read More
Why breastfeeding matters
Zain Johnson speaks to Dr Chantell Witten, child nutrition expert on World Breastfeeding Week and the importance and benefits of breastfeeding.Read More