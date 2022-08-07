UPDATE: Cape Town water safe to drink- precautionary 'boil notice' lifted





Cape Town tap water is safe to drink says the City, after the discolouration experienced in some areas was resolved.

A precautionary "boil notice" had been issued on Friday for affected residents to boil their water before drinking it or when using it for food preparation and cooking.

The City said the problem was the result of a technical fault at the Faure Water Treatment Plant caused by ongoing power cuts.

The problem affected parts of the eastern, central and southern suburbs.

The latest sampling results indicate that tap water is safe to drink again.

Water safe to drink - City lifts precautionary boil notice for parts of Cape Town.



Should your household geyser still be holding some discoloured water, allow this to clear before using it for drinking or cooking purposes.

The City says the Faure plant has been scoured and restarted.

However, work is ongoing to ensure that it is operating properly before being reconnected to the water distribution network.