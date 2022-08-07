Streaming issues? Report here
[PICS] Lost beluga whale in Seine near Paris, scientists desperate to save it

7 August 2022 2:53 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
France
Whale
Antarctic
Gavin Grey
weekend breakfast
River Seine
beluga whale
lost beluga
Seine

Time is running out to save the beluga whale in the River Seine, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey on Weekend Breakfast.

- A beluga whale has shown up in France's River Seine, oceans away from its natural habitat in Arctic waters

- UK correspondent Gavin Grey has the latest on the strategies to try and save the whale

Image of beluga whale in the Seine posted by Sea Shepherd France @SeaShepherdFran

A beluga whale has shown up in France's River Seine, oceans away from its natural habitat in Arctic waters.

Scientists are trying to come up with strategies to save the animal, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey on Weekend Breakfast.

Grey says the whale was first spotted on Tuesday and is now about 70 kilometres north of Paris.

Scroll up to listen to the interview (skip to 14:11)

As the beluga whale is white, it really shows up in the river Seine. It has obviously got lost... but the problem is the scientists believe it is malnourished.

Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
Image of beluga whale in the Seine posted by Sea Shepherd France @SeaShepherdFran

There are all sorts of questions now about how to try and escort this whale out to sea or try and encourage it to go out and make the 160 kilometre return back into the English Channel and up to the Arctic.

Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

Grey says various tactics have been tried to get the whale to eat, to no avail.

The latest strategy is a vitamin cocktail.

They've thrown frozen herring beside it, live trout for the four-metre whale to eat, but apparently the animal just swum past both and didn't accept either... It's now looking quite emaciated and some scientists believe it may actually have trouble eating.

Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

Rescuers hope that the cocktail of high-energy vitamins will help the whale regain its appetite and the energy needed to turn around and go out to sea... Fingers crossed this strategy might be a bit better.

Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
Image of beluga whale in the Seine posted by Sea Shepherd France @SeaShepherdFran



