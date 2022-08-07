And on the 7th day Eskom said: 'Let there be light'
JOHANNESBURG - South Africans can breathe a sigh of relief as Eskom has suspended load shedding sooner than expected.
The power utility said the suspension of load shedding is due to an improvement in the generation capacity and the lower weekend demand.
The power supplier has been struggling to keep the lights on in recent months due to a lack of generation capacity
The utility has warned that the power system is still constrained.
"Currently we have 4000 megawatts on plant maintenance while another 12400 megawatts of capacity is unavailable due to breakdown," said Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 7, 2022
Due to much improved generation system, as well as low weekend demand, loadshedding has been suspended pic.twitter.com/zEYkaXoDB9
This article first appeared on EWN : And on the 7th day Eskom said: 'Let there be light'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_37170559_candle-light-shine-on-incandescent-bulb-no-electricity-makes-electrical-equipment-useless.html?vti=mle47vc9i9wevwqixh-1-11
More from Business
How gender pay gap leaves women underinsured compared to men
Africa Melane spoke to the product actuary at Sanlam Individual Life, Karen Bongers, about a study they conducted showing that the gender pay gap has resulted in more women being underinsured compared to men.Read More
How COVID-19 shifted the global mindset away from owning and towards renting
Zain Johnson speaks to communications officer for Adoozy Power, Mathabo Sekhonyana, about the global shift from the ownership model to rental model.Read More
Cape Town to get 700 social housing units near pricey CBD
Lester Kiewit interviews Anthea Houston of social housing company Communicare.Read More
New BANA network aims to increase the slice of business for black ad agencies
Groovin Nchabeleng chats to Relebogile about a bigger market share for black agencies. The launch was held at Sandton's IDC.Read More
Shimansky launches Cape Town Ring – starting at R1,500
Lester Kiewit interviews Shimansky CEO - Yair Shimansky.Read More
'Live a little PURA': how conscious branding catapulted Pura's success
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Pura beverages CEO, Greig Jansen, about the success of Pura in SA and overseas.Read More
Tech issues keep Capitec's app, online and cell banking platforms down
For the last 24 hours, Capitec clients have only been able to use their bank cards for transactions as all its banking channels have been completely down.Read More
Earning a passive income: The benefits of investing in shares vs property
Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money).Read More
HomeSweetHome: A lucky draw in new tourism campaign wins local travel discount
Tshokolo 'TP' Nchocho (CEO, Industrial Development Corporation) explains the Home Sweet Home promotion on The Money Show.Read More