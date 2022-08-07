[WATCH] Hilarious ad shows Springboks are not only winners on the field





Screengrab of Siya Kolisi from Springbok-MTN ad '5G your life' posted on YouTube

The Springboks are celebrating along with millions of South Africans after they walloped the All Blacks at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

They may be fresh from a 26-10 victory, but the Bokke have proven they're not only winners on the field.

RELATED: Boks outplay the All Blacks in Mbombela

The "boys" show off their acting skills to hilarious effect in a recently launched MTN commercial.

The ad depicts the national crisis that is set off when a break in fibre connection "freezes" play during a big game.

Watch the action below: