How COVID-19 shifted the global mindset away from owning and towards renting





The rental industry is growing worldwide with people, particularly Millennials and Gen Z, opting to rent everything from furniture to household appliances, transport, and designer clothes.

According to Mathabo Sekhonyana, who is the communications officer for power bank rental network Adoozy Power, that global movement towards renting and not buying can largely be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic highlighted the volatility of life and the fact that anything can change at any moment, leading people to change their mindsets towards convenience, and what can assist them with what they need at that particular moment - devoid of the hassles that may come with ownership.

Though more popular with younger generations, this isn't necessarily just a generational mindset shift.

Instead, the economic volatility, change in job structures, the uncertainty of job security, and the rise in freelance work have highlighted the lack of flexibility the buying model has.

In essence, the rental model posits: If you don't have use for something on a fixed daily basis, why would you need to own it?

Any kind of change in your financial situation can end up putting you, even, in debt. So, sometimes it's a little easier to say, 'you know what, I'm going to rent it because as and when I need it, I can simply pay for it. When I no longer have the ability to, I don't have to'. Mathabo Sekhonyana, communications officer - Adoozy Power

This shift to rental is not just based on economic factors with people in the top 5 percent opting to also adopt the rental model based on what makes sense to own and what makes sense to rent.

It's not necessarily just the cost, it's the convenience and just looking at 'does it actually make sense? Is this an item that I'm using every single day?' Mathabo Sekhonyana, communications officer - Adoozy Power

Listen to the full interview above.