Veteran Daryl Impey takes silver medal for Team SA at Commonwealth Games
CAPE TOWN - Veteran cyclist Daryl Impey picked up his first Commonwealth Games medal for Team SA when he finished second in the men's 160km road race.
The 37-year-old Impey, who missed out on this year's Tour de France due to COVID-19, finished the race in a time of 3hr 28min 29sec behind race winner Aaron Gate of New Zealand. Scotland's Finn Crocket finished in third.
Impey was full of praise for his Team SA teammates, particularly Morne van Niekerk, who was in the lead group for large portions of the race. Van Niekerk finished 12th, with Callum Ormiston finishing in 37th. Gustav Basson started the race but exited 144km into the race, along with pre-race favourite, Mark Cavendish.
"What a hard race today! Big thanks to the team today, the boys did an amazing job covering moves at the start and then @Morras15 turned himself inside out to gave me the chance to go for the win. A huge thanks for all the messages, my first commonwealth games medal, just in time!" Impey said on Twitter.
SILVER🥈! #TeamSA #B2022— Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) August 7, 2022
A job well done by @darylimpey with his bicycle today. Another podium finish for Mzansi!
Great job, Morne van Niekerk, Callum Ormiston & Gustav Basson👏👏👏👏🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🚴♂️🚴♂️🚴♂️🚴♂️ pic.twitter.com/zcR9fvNxkm
What a hard race today! Big thanks to the team today, the boys did an amazing job covering moves at the start and then @Morras15 turned himself inside out to gave me the chance to go for the win.A huge thanks for all the messages,my first commonwealth games medal,just in time!😂 pic.twitter.com/RQ1IWvglez— Daryl Impey (@darylimpey) August 7, 2022
Impey's silver medal takes Team SA's medal tally to 27 - seven gold, nine silver and 11 bronze.
Team South Africa are currently ninth in the medal standings.
This article first appeared on EWN : Veteran Daryl Impey takes silver medal for Team SA at Commonwealth Games
Source : @TeamSA2024/Twitter
