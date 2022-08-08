Updating your property plans before selling? Here's what you should know
Prior to the sale of your property you are legally required to submit the updated plan to the municipality.
The updated plan includes all the changes you have made to the property since acquiring it.
Without an approved updated plan, the sale of your property will be delayed.
Here's all you need to know about updating property plans:
-
You must submit the most up-to-date plan of your property including any rectifications or alterations to the initial property
-
If you are not able to produce an approved plan, you can apply to the city council for the most updated plan submitted to the municipality.
-
If you're unable to get the most updated plan you can appoint a draftsman or architect to update the plans at a cost for the necessary approval. The responsibility to do this usually falls on the seller.
-
If the plan does not exactly represent the property, a draftsman or architect would need to submit the new plan for approval.
-
It can take three to 10 months to get a plan approval. Without approval, the sale of the property will be delayed.
If your property has been sold, the sale will then be delayed as a result thereof. So, it's better to have your homework done before you land in a situation like this.Pearl Scheltema, CEO - Fitzanne Estates
Listen to the full interview below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Updating your property plans before selling? Here's what you should know
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_87572060_african-american-man-shaking-hands-with-real-estate-agent-contract-and-keys-on-table-husband-and-wif.html
