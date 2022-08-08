Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
'Load shedding continues to degrade SA's water infrastructure'

8 August 2022 8:43 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Load shedding
Energy crisis
water treatment plants
Cape Town water quality

Africa Melane spoke to professor Anthony Turton from the Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State about the impact of load shedding on water quality.

With load shedding continuing to plague South Africa, it has had a knock-on effect on the water infrastructure in South Africa.

This has compromised the water quality in the City of Cape Town with residents warned to boil their water before drinking or cooking.

Water processing is a complex process that requires a constant stream of electricity to keep the pumps and filter pressures working.

As the process is interrupted by unstable power cuts, so is water delivery due to erratic water supplies getting airlocks in the system and receiving fluctuating water pressures and knocking the biofilms in water pipes, said professor Anthony Turton from the Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State.

With no alternative power source for water systems, Turton said one couldn't discount the facilities falling for the government's claims that load shedding would come to an end.

Additionally, years of enduring load shedding have degraded the system over a period of time.

When you degrade a system over a period of time, you start reaching critical points of failure, critical thresholds beyond which the system becomes increasingly unstable and, I think, this is where we are today where we're getting all kinds of knock-on effects... This is simply ripping across society as the energy woes of the country are not adequately taken care of.

Prof Anthony Turton, Centre for Environmental Management - University of the Free State

Listen to the full interview above.


