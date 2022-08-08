'Load shedding continues to degrade SA's water infrastructure'
With load shedding continuing to plague South Africa, it has had a knock-on effect on the water infrastructure in South Africa.
This has compromised the water quality in the City of Cape Town with residents warned to boil their water before drinking or cooking.
Water processing is a complex process that requires a constant stream of electricity to keep the pumps and filter pressures working.
As the process is interrupted by unstable power cuts, so is water delivery due to erratic water supplies getting airlocks in the system and receiving fluctuating water pressures and knocking the biofilms in water pipes, said professor Anthony Turton from the Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State.
With no alternative power source for water systems, Turton said one couldn't discount the facilities falling for the government's claims that load shedding would come to an end.
Additionally, years of enduring load shedding have degraded the system over a period of time.
When you degrade a system over a period of time, you start reaching critical points of failure, critical thresholds beyond which the system becomes increasingly unstable and, I think, this is where we are today where we're getting all kinds of knock-on effects... This is simply ripping across society as the energy woes of the country are not adequately taken care of.Prof Anthony Turton, Centre for Environmental Management - University of the Free State
Listen to the full interview above.
More from CONNECT US - electricity and power-related info to make your lives easier
Connect Us: Catch up on the latest energy and Eskom news from the past week
In our Connect Us special focus, CapeTalk, 702, and Eyewitness News bring you all the information you need to make life easier.Read More
Eskom, police, Khayelitsha residents collaborate to defeat extortionists
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eskom's Zama Mpondwana, about the power utility's response to extortion threats by alleged Khayelitsha gang members.Read More
Eskom cuts supply to Khayelitsha after gangs demand R20,000 protection fee
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Weekend Argus reporter Velani Ludidi about Eskom's withdrawal of services in Harare, Khayelitsha, with immediate effect.Read More
Why this organisation doesn't want Eskom to build a gas-fired power plant
Refilwe Moloto speaks to groundWork’s climate and energy justice campaigner, Avena Jacklin, about why they are asking the high court to set aside the authorisation of a gas-to-electricity power plant in Richards Bay.Read More
'Adding 2000mw more power to Eskom's grid is not enough'
Africa Melane speaks to Hartmut Winkler, the professor of Physics at the University of Johannesburg about the government's energy plansRead More
How SA maintains its engineering skills pool
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Engineering Council of South Africa Acting CEO, Edmund Nxumalo, about the qualifications, skills and experience that are required by engineers who are employed at energy generation facilities.Read More
SA's energy plan makes complete sense: analyst
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a special plan to address the country's energy crisis. Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent consultant in energy research and a research fellow in the Global Risk Governance programme at UCT, Hilton Trollip, about its potential.Read More
Alan Winde: Western Cape can fix Eskom, save SA from loadshedding
Africa Melane interviews Alan Winde, Premier of the Western Cape.Read More
South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes
Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier.Read More