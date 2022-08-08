



A survey conducted by Sanlam Individual Life has shown that more women think of their income as their greatest asset but have less income protection compared to men.

More than a third of women cited their income as their greatest asset.

Product actuary at Sanlam Individual Life, Karen Bongers argued that this was also due to the gender pay gap where women statistically earn, on average, less than men and the unequal pay gap where women earn less than men with jobs of equal rank and value.

This has led to income protection insurance being seen as more of a luxury than an essential because of women's inability to afford insurance due to having less disposable income than men.

The COVID-19 pandemic, however, has highlighted the need to have income protection insurance with many losing their jobs due to companies downsizing or shutting down operations completely.

Bongers said that Sanlam has responded to this need because of its consideration that different people have different levels of affordability and, thus, different price point levels.

We designed a range specifically with this in mind. We call it our classic range which caters for people who are more price-sensitive, yet they still want quality cover and proper cover... If you're considering income protection, it's good to speak to your financial planner and ask them about more affordable options. Karen Bongers, product actuary - Sanlam Individual Life.

This article first appeared on 702 : How gender pay gap leaves women underinsured compared to men