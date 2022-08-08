Intercape implores law enforcement to arrest extortionists
Long-transit bus company Intercape has reported 29 stoning incidents and 19 shootings against its fleet and staff.
This has highlighted the rise in violent attacks on busses, particularly towards Intercape.
Intercape attorney, Jac Marais said that this was due to the company's refusal to comply to unlawful demands based on how it operates its business.
Such demands had been made by representatives in the taxi industry.
The demands include Intercape complying with certain pricing standards, avoiding highly profitable routes and reducing the number of operating busses along certain routes.
This has prompted Intercape to report the extortion demands to the relevant legal authorities.
According to Marais, this is especially because of the hard evidence presented to them to implicate certain elements of the industry and specific individuals they believe should be arrested, investigated and face long jail sentences.
Though he cited discussions around the violent attacks as important, he said that arrests had to be made.
It's not so much a question of having meetings and having discussions, it's simply a question of the various law enforcement agencies, both provincially and nationally, to co-ordinate and to bring the criminals to book.Jac Marais, attorney - Intercape
These incidents, now, happen on an extremely regular basis. So, the situation is and continues to be absolutely crucial - not a day can be lost.Jac Marais, attorney - Intercape
Listen to the full interview above.
Source : @intercapebus/Facebook
