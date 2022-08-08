Noordhoek wildlife under threat from deadly illegal snares
- Hundreds of snares have been found and removed from the Noordhoekwetlands- CGH SPCA receives at least two call outs a week to rescue animals caught in snares
Hundred of illegal snares are being found in the Noordhoek Wetlands, devasting the local wildlife.
Karoline Hanks, who runs Project Noordhoeked, a team that regularly works in the wetlands, says the removal of the invasive forests of Port Jackson, is providing the perfect placement for the snares.
Many hundreds of snares have been found and removed. Some with evidence of struggle and death, some not.Karoline Hanks, Founder, Project Noordhoeked
Last week, we were taken out by an experienced tracker...In the space of two hours, they removed seven snares.Karoline Hanks, Founder, Project Noordhoeked
(Images courtesy of Karoline Hanks from Project Noordhoeked)
It comes after the The Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GGH SPCA) said in June that it receives at least two call-outs a month to retrieve animals stuck in these illegal traps.
It described a 'pandemic' of illegal snaring that is threatening animal life on the southern peninsula.
Meanwhile, the Noordhoek Ratepayers Association says it's crucial that everything necessary is done to protect the wetlands.
"The best way to do so is to become a NRPA member, as we support projects like Project Noordhoeked and others.”
Donations mean we can keep employing our intrepid team and continue to make a massive difference to our little piece of paradise.Brad Bing, Chairperson - Noordhoek Ratepayers (NRPA)
Click here to find out how you can report an illegal snare.
RELATED: Illegal snares threatening Cape wildlife (and domestic pets too)
